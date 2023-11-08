England Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 40 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs NED World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Defending World Cup champions England will be playing for pride and hope of qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when they take on Netherlands in match no. 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. England are currently right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win in 7 matches while the Dutch are just above them with a couple of wins over South Africa and Bangladesh in their 7 matches so far.

Jos Buttler’s England team need to win both of their remaining matches if they hope for a top eight finish and qualify for the Champions Trophy along with hosts Pakistan. “I don’t think there’s ever a dead rubber when you play for England to be honest, I think the lads are completely up for – we’ve got two games in which we need to win both to qualify for the for the Champions Trophy. So I think that’s there for everybody to see and the guys are going to be obviously up for it and I think we’ll be good tomorrow,” England assistant coach Carl Hopkinson said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad.

England have never not lost to Netherlands in six previous ODIs, three of which have come at World Cups – in 1996, 2003 and 2011. The English side will look to keep up this unbeaten run against the Dutch.

“I think every game is going to be important to us, no more important than the one coming up against England. I think going forward, the processes that have been put in place in this tournament with our group of players and our coaches has been absolutely phenomenal,” Dutch assistant coach Ryan van Niekerk said.

Here are all the details about England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 in Ahmedabad HERE…

When is England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 going to take place?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 will take place on Wednesday, November 8.

Where is England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 going to take place?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 start?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 on TV in India?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 in India For Free?

The England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

England vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 40 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson/Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren