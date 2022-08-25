England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first Test appearance since January after being called up Wednesday (August 24) for the second match of the series against South Africa, having proved his fitness following a string of niggling injuries. Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England’s only change for the Old Trafford Test starting Thursday (August 25), in the wake of an innings defeat to the Dean Elgar's Proteas at Lord’s last week.

Robinson was England’s leading wicket-taker with 28 in his first summer of Test cricket last year but has since struggled with injuries, with his fitness publicly criticized by bowling coach Jon Lewis during the Ashes tour Down Under. He got through a four-day tour match against South Africa for England Lions – essentially the national team’s reserve side – and now replaces Potts, who failed to make an impression at Lord's especially against the Proteas’ left-handers.

With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 Test innings.

Match Details

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin on Thursday (August 25).

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match Day 1 will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch England vs South Africa 2nd Test match on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The England vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.