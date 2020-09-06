England's Ian Bell to call time on 22-year career at end of 2020 domestic season

London: Ian Bell, the former England batsman who is currently playing for his home county of Warwickshire, on Saturday (September 5, 2020) announced that he will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2020 domestic season.

The 38-year old took to his Twitter and posted his retirement note with a caption, "It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now. It’s been a pleasure. Thank you."

Bell made his debut in 2004 and played for 11 years as an England player, during which he won five Ashes series out of seven. He amassed 13,331 runs along with 26 centuries in 287 appearances for the English side and is currently England's fourth-highest run-getter.

Of 287 international matches, he played 118 Tests, 161 ODIs and 8 T20Is. He has 7,727 runs to his name in the longest format of the game, while in the ODI's, he has scored 7,019 runs and also has 188 runs in the T20Is.

Bell will end his 22-year playing career with two final matches for his home county of Warwickshire.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to share dressing rooms with not just the very best players in the world, but the very best guys," Bell wrote in his statement on retirement.

He also expressed, "To have been part of an England Test team to reach number one in the world, to win five Ashes Series, one of which as Player of the Series, and an away Series in India is some return for a young lad who simply dreamt of batting at Edgbaston."

"It’s with enormous sadness, but with equal pride, that I am announcing my retirement from professional cricket.

Tomorrow will be my final red ball game and next week I’ll play my final T20 match.

It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now.

While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can’t keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect from myself.

It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire. As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for.

To have been part of an England Test team to reach number one in the world, to win five Ashes Series, one of which as Player of the Series, and an away Series in India is some return for a young lad who simply dreamt of batting at Edgbaston.

I count myself lucky for many things, but to have shared these experiences with the group of guys I did is something I’m very grateful for.

I’ve been fortunate enough to share dressing rooms with not just the very best players in the world, but the very best guys.

At club level, to have spent my entire career and won trophies with my boyhood team is something both myself and my family are enormously proud of. To everyone associated with the club; the staff, players, fans and anyone I’ve worked with during this time: thank you.

I recently signed a contract extension to continue playing for the Bears, but I couldn’t disrespect the club I love by being unable to play to the level they deserve. Farby, Stuart and the whole team have been hugely understanding with my decision and I’m very grateful of their support

I would also like to thank the overseas Franchises I had the privilege of playing for too: Perth Scorchers, Islamabad United and Dhaka Dynamites.

Winning The Big Bash with the Scorchers was one of the highlights of my career, while the friends and experiences I had of playing in the PSL and BPL will stay with me forever.

There are too many names of people I need to thank for all the help, guidance and support I’ve received throughout my career, and I’m looking forward to having a drink with each and every one of you as soon as possible, but I can’t finish this without thanking my amazing wife, Chantal, my wonderful children, Joseph and Jesse, and my unwaveringly supportive parents. I love you all.

And to the man who I owe a huge amount who sadly isn’t here with us today, Neal Abberley. Neal was my coach, my mentor and my friend. I’m just grateful he got to see so much of my career, given he was so instrumental in getting me there.

Finally, thank you to all the cricket fans for the most unbelievable support I’ve had throughout my career.

Spending last winter coaching England Young Lions has added fuel to my already sizeable coaching ambitions so I’ll hopefully continue to be heavily involved in the sport, but in the meantime, I’m looking forward to chatting and meeting you all as a fellow fan of the sport we love.

Belly x