In a thrilling Test match at The Oval, Sri Lanka stunned England with an eight-wicket victory, marking their first Test win against the hosts in a decade. Though Sri Lanka lost the three-match series 1-2, this final game win had huge implications for both teams, particularly in the race to qualify for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. For England, this loss has delivered a critical blow to their WTC aspirations, leaving fans wondering: can Ben Stokes and his team still make it to the WTC final?

Sri Lanka's Stunning Victory

The atmosphere at The Oval was electric as Sri Lanka, led by a rejuvenated bowling attack, outplayed England. Despite two earlier defeats in the series, the visitors remained resilient, showcasing grit and determination. With the bat, Sri Lanka’s top order held firm, chasing down a modest target with ease. Their disciplined approach saw them comfortably secure an eight-wicket victory, ensuring they left England with a sense of accomplishment and an all-important boost in the WTC standings.

Sri Lanka’s win moves them up to fifth place in the WTC rankings with a points percentage of 42.86%. More importantly, the victory significantly hampers England's chances of making it to the final of the 2025 World Test Championship.

England's Path to WTC Final Narrow After Defeat

England entered the match on a high, having already secured the series with wins in the first two Tests. However, this defeat has pushed them down to sixth place in the WTC standings, with their points percentage dropping to 42.19%. The loss, coupled with earlier defeats to Australia and India, leaves England with little room for error in the remaining matches of the 2023-25 cycle.

Under Ben Stokes' leadership, England will have to pull off a near-miraculous comeback if they hope to be in contention for the WTC final. Every fixture from here on becomes a must-win, and even that might not be enough.

Latest WTC Final Qualification Scenario for England

As of now, the standings are led by India and Australia, both comfortably ahead of England. India sits at the top with a points percentage of 68.52%, while Australia follows with 62.50%. Both teams have several matches remaining, and even with a few losses, they can stay ahead of England in the race for the final.

For England, the task is daunting. They have six Test matches remaining in this WTC cycle. If they manage to win all six, their maximum achievable points percentage will only be 57.95%. This puts them below India and Australia, meaning that England will not only have to win every game but also rely on both India and Australia to slip up significantly.

India’s Influence on England’s Fate

India has 10 matches left in this WTC cycle, including five Tests at home and five away. Even if India loses five away matches to Australia, they can still remain ahead of England by winning their home fixtures. For England to have a chance of surpassing India, Rohit Sharma’s team would need to lose at least six of their 10 remaining matches—a highly unlikely scenario given India’s dominant form in recent years.

Australia's Tough Road Ahead

Australia, with seven matches left in their WTC campaign, also poses a significant threat to England’s hopes. The Aussies have an away tour to Sri Lanka followed by a crucial home series against India. Even if Australia only wins four out of their remaining games, they will be guaranteed a higher points percentage than England, making their qualification for the final almost certain.

England’s Chances: A Long Shot



Realistically, England’s path to the WTC final is extremely challenging. With a current points percentage of just 42.19%, Ben Stokes and his team will need to deliver flawless performances in the remaining fixtures. But even that might not be enough. England’s qualification now hinges on other results falling perfectly in their favor, especially India and Australia underperforming—a situation that seems improbable given both teams' current form.