India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has advised his side to back their potential as they begin the 10-Test run on Thursday with the first game against Bangladesh in Chennai. The Indian team is playing against Bangladesh and then will host New Zealand in 5 Tests before going to Australia for the 5-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting in November. Regarding the Chennai Test, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to field first.

During the toss, Rohit Sharma said that India would have decided to bowl first as well keeping in mind the tough conditions in Chennai. According to Rohit, his team is fully geared up and they know how to play.

"I would have done that as well (bowl first). Little soft, the pitch. It's going to be challenging conditions. We have prepared well, so we should back our potential and play the way we know. Looking at the 10 Test matches, every match is important. But we want to focus on what lies in front of us. We came here a week back, we had a good prep leading up to this one. We feel confident. Three seamers and two spinners - Bumrah, Akash Deep, Siraj, Ashwin and Jadeja," said Rohit.

Playing XI

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.