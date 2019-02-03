हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sana Mir

Ex-Pakistan skipper Sana Mir becomes first Asian woman cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Sana expressed delight over achieving the feat and said that she is privileged to have gotten so many opportunities to represent Pakistan.

Ex-Pakistan skipper Sana Mir becomes first Asian woman cricketer to play 100 T20Is
Image Credits: Twitter/@mir_sana05

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Sana Mir on Sunday became the first Asian woman cricketer to play hundred T20 international matches.

The 33-year-old reached the milestone when she walked into the field for the ongoing third and final T20I against West Indies in Karachi.

Sana expressed delight over achieving the feat and said that she is privileged to have gotten so many opportunities to represent Pakistan.

“Every match for Pakistan is a wonderful opportunity and a big responsibility. All I can say is that I have been privileged to represent Pakistan for so long and have given my best in every match for my country with the best of my abilities,” Geo TV quoted Sana, as saying.

The right-arm bowler was part of Pakistan's inaugural T20I team which played against Ireland in 2009. Since then, she has missed just two matches for Pakistan and that too because of an injury.

Overall, Sana is the sixth woman cricketer to complete a century of T20 Internationals. Deandra Dottin of West Indies tops the list with a total of 109 T20Is to her name. Amongst the Asian cricketers, Sana is followed by fellow Pakistan cricketer Bismah Maroo (94 T20Is) and India’s Harmanpreet Kaur on the third position (93 T20Is). 

