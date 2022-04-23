हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Wriddhiman Saha

EXCLUSIVE: Senior cricket journalist, involved in heated exchange with Wriddhiman Saha, banned from covering BCCI events, say sources

Saha had exposed the journalist on Twitter two months, by sharing the threatening messages sent by him. 

EXCLUSIVE: Senior cricket journalist, involved in heated exchange with Wriddhiman Saha, banned from covering BCCI events, say sources
Representative image. (Source: Twitter)

A senior cricket journalist, who was recetly involved in an altercation with Indian wicketkeeper and batter Wriddhiman Saha, has been banned from covering any BCCI event or matches for 2 years.

BCCI enquiry committee took the decision on Saturday at the meeting, revealed sources in the know of things at the board. 

The BCCI Apex Council was to review the probe committee's report concerning India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who had accused this journalist of intimidating him, at its meeting on April 23.

The BCCI had formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha's allegation.

Saha had earlier posted a series of tweets on February 23 against an unnamed journalist, accusing him of threatening him over Whatsapp. The said journalist then accused Saha for doctoring the Whatsapp screenshots. 

