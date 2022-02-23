EXCLUSIVE: Wriddhiman Saha says ‘journalist hasn’t apologised’ or got in touch with him again

Bengal and Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha may have refrained from revealing the name of journalist who threatened him for refusing an interview, but said that he yet to receive any ‘apology’ from the scribe. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also reached out to Saha in order to take action against this ‘journalist’ but Saha reiterated that he will not ‘name the person’.

“I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people,” Saha said in an exclusive interview to Zee Media on Wednesday (February 23).

“The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologised,” he added.

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

Saha confirmed that the BCCI had contacted the veteran wicketkeeper in order to investigate the matter. “After my tweet, BCCI has got in touch with me through email and through the phone. They are investigating the matter. I will cooperate with them.

“I don’t want to reveal his identity because these are my morals and I live by principles. I always feel that I should give someone a second chance. This is the second chance that I want to give him for the time being,” he added.

‘I am not considering retirement’, says Wriddhiman Saha

The 37-year-old was told by current Team India head coach Rahul Dravid that going forward he won’t be considered for selection in the Test side on the tour of South Africa last year. “Rahul Dravid didn’t tell me directly to consider retirement. But said that the team is looking forward to younger players. I had a talk with him in the room where he said that I’m in the second spot and might as well consider something else,” Saha clarified.

“I am not considering retirement at the moment. I am going to play IPL and other matches in the domestic cricket. I am shocked and hurt for being dropped for the next two Test series against Sri Lanka. The way I played in the last match against New Zealand, I had expected that I will be in the team. But it seems that the selection committee had already made up their mind and decided to drop me. Dada (BCCI President Sourav Ganguly) had even praised my performance,” he added.

On whether BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had reached out to him, Saha said, “Ganguly hasn’t got in touch with me as yet on my tweet or me being dropped from the series.”