In the whirlwind of modern cricket, social media can turn fleeting moments into massive spectacles, and no one knows this better than Babar Azam, the current face of Pakistan cricket. Recently, a series of fake retirement announcements has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, igniting debates and stirring confusion. As Pakistan battles to avoid a humiliating series loss against Bangladesh, let’s delve into the truth behind these viral posts and the current state of Babar Azam's cricketing career.

The Viral Retirement Posts

The uproar began after Babar Azam, Pakistan's star batsman and white-ball captain, had another underwhelming performance in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. After managing scores of just 31 and 11 in the second Test match held in Rawalpindi, social media was abuzz with fake retirement announcements.

On Monday afternoon, the first post emerged on social media platform X, mimicking the tone of a genuine retirement announcement. The post’s wording was so convincing that even die-hard cricket fans were momentarily fooled. Just hours later, another post from an account with a substantial following, equipped with X’s premium subscription for greater reach, added fuel to the fire. This post, coming from a parody account, not only mocked Babar's performance but also derided his tenure as the Test captain for allegedly preparing batting-friendly pitches.

Babar Azam's Recent Struggles

The recent wave of misinformation surrounding Babar Azam’s retirement is closely linked to his recent form—or lack thereof. Over the past year, Babar has endured one of the most challenging phases of his international career. His struggles have been particularly glaring in Test matches, where his average has dropped significantly. With just 190 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19, Babar's performance has been below his usual standards.

In ODIs, Babar’s average has plummeted to 34, a stark contrast to his earlier prolific run. His performance in the T20 World Cup was equally disappointing, contributing 122 runs at an average of 40.66 but with a lackluster strike rate of 101.66. The series against Bangladesh has added to his woes, with only 64 runs in four innings.

The Reaction and Support

Despite the mounting criticism, Babar Azam is not without support. Jason Gillespie, former Australian fast bowler and the current head coach of Pakistan's Test team, has publicly defended Babar. Gillespie’s confidence in Babar’s ability to bounce back is a testament to the respect and faith that exists within the cricketing community.

"Babar is a quality player. He is a world-class player. He is very close. I feel it. I am confident that we are going to see Babar scoring some big runs very soon. He probably hasn't converted the start he has got," Gillespie remarked, providing a glimmer of hope to fans and teammates alike.