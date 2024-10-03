The world of cricket thrives on high-intensity matches, passionate fanbases, and occasional off-field controversies. However, not every rumor holds water. The latest buzz centers around MS Dhoni—arguably one of cricket’s calmest captains—and a claim by former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh. After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a critical IPL 2024 match, Harbhajan suggested that Dhoni, in a rare show of frustration, punched a TV screen in the dressing room. The claim has since sparked a heated debate, with CSK’s physiotherapist, Tommy Simsek, strongly refuting the allegation.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals' Probable Retention List Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Confirmed, Will DC Retain Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel?

Harbhajan's Claim: Dhoni Lost His Cool

Harbhajan Singh’s revelation came during a discussion on the popular sports platform Sports Yaari. He recounted the post-match scenario in which Dhoni allegedly let his emotions get the better of him after CSK’s crushing loss. According to Harbhajan, after the defeat, Dhoni, known for his trademark composure, walked off without shaking hands and vented his frustration by punching a screen outside the dressing room.

Harbhajan remarked, “RCB deserved to celebrate; they had performed exceptionally well. I was there in Bengaluru, and while watching from above, I saw Dhoni punch a screen outside the dressing room. Every player has his own emotions, and that moment clearly got to him.”

Tommy Simsek Denies the Allegations

In response to Harbhajan's claims, CSK’s long-serving physiotherapist Tommy Simsek was quick to set the record straight. Simsek took to social media to address the swirling rumors, vehemently denying the incident. “This is absolute rubbish! MSD did not break anything, and I have never seen him aggressive after any match. Fake news!” Simsek posted on Instagram.

Simsek’s rebuttal left little room for speculation. Known for being an insider who has worked closely with Dhoni and the CSK team for years, his words carry significant weight. His statement reinforced what many fans have always believed about Dhoni—that he remains unflappable even in the toughest moments.

The Match That Fueled the Fire

The CSK vs. RCB clash in IPL 2024 was more than just another game. RCB, desperate to secure a playoff spot, needed a win by at least 18 runs to keep their hopes alive. They delivered under pressure, defeating CSK and knocking both teams out of playoff contention in a dramatic fashion. With 201 runs to chase, CSK came tantalizingly close, but Dhoni's heroic efforts in the final over weren’t enough to seal the win.

Needing 17 runs from the last six balls, Dhoni started the final over with a mammoth six, raising hopes of yet another legendary finish. However, his dismissal on the very next ball dashed CSK’s chances. The frustration of falling short in a critical match, combined with playoff elimination, set the stage for the emotional aftermath that Harbhajan alluded to.

Dhoni’s Reaction: A Rare Moment of Disappointment?

While Harbhajan’s claims of Dhoni’s outburst have been dismissed, the veteran captain’s visible disappointment on the field was evident. Known for his sportsmanship, Dhoni lined up for the customary post-match handshake, but RCB’s celebrations delayed the gesture. Frustrated, Dhoni walked off the field without completing the handshakes, something rarely seen in his illustrious career. However, whether this moment of disappointment translated into a physical outburst remains debatable, with Simsek’s statements pointing toward a clear “no.”

Dhoni's Future with CSK: Uncertainty Looms

As Dhoni’s long-standing IPL career hangs in the balance, the controversy surrounding his alleged screen-punching incident only adds to the speculation. With the IPL 2025 auction on the horizon, fans eagerly await news on whether Dhoni will return to lead CSK. According to reports, the franchise hasn’t had formal discussions with Dhoni yet, and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently stated, “We are hopeful, but the final call will be Dhoni’s.”

Despite CSK’s early exit from IPL 2024, Dhoni’s personal form remained exceptional, accumulating 161 runs with a strike rate of over 220. His prowess with the bat continues to defy age, but the decision to continue will rest solely with him.