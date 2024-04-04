Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is being trolled on social media after a interview of actress Nawal Saeed went viral in which she was asked which actors get into her DMs regularly. Malik recently married divorced India's tennis star Sania Mirza to marry for the third time. The Pakistani cricketer reportedly fell in love with Pakistani actres Sana Jaeved and the couple got married earlier this year. It was later revealed that Sania had taken a 'Khula' from Shoaib after knowing about the relationship.

In a statement released by the Mirza family, Sania had informed about the divorce initiated by her and wished Malik the best for his future. Both Sania and Malik continue to raise their son Izhaan Mirza Malik together.

Sana and Malik have been living together happily since marriage. She was there to watch almost every Karachi Kings match for which her husband plays. She dropped pictures from her birthday celebrations. Those were heartwarming photos of Sana and Malik cutting the cake. You could see the love in their eyes.

However, after Nawal's interview with Green TV Entertainment at a Ramzaan special show, Malik is being targetted for flirting with an actress despite being married. But let us tell you that Nawal did not mention Malik at all in that chat.

The hosts kept asking Nawal if any actor or cricketer set her flirty texts and the actress kept on ignoring the answer before she burst out laughing while trying to hide the answers. The anchors then started taking names of the cricketers including Naseem Shah and Shoaib Malik and Nawal continuously laughed after listening to their names with her head down.

Nawal did say that it is the Pakistani cricketers who send her flirtatious texts and not actors. She had revealed that in an earlier interview as well which had started a controversy and that was the reason she was avoiding naming anyone. But she did mention that she did not feel right receiving those messages.

However, Nawal did not take Malik or for that matter any cricketer's name herself in that interview. So, accusing Malik and also draggig Nawal's name in this whole episode is absolutely wrong.

India and Pakistani fans still troll both Malik and Sana for taking the decision to spend a lifetime together. They believe that Malik allegedly cheated on Sania to marry Sana and every time the couple posts a pic on Instagram, they receive hate in the comments section.