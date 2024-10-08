FACT CHECK: Does Abdullah Shafique Has Better Records Than Virat Kohli?

In a captivating display of resilience and skill, Abdullah Shafique roared back to form with a spectacular century on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan. His innings of 102 off 184 deliveries not only marked a personal triumph but also played a pivotal role in Pakistan's commanding position at 328-4 by stumps. Shafique, who had struggled in recent outings with three consecutive ducks, showcased unwavering determination from the outset. Partnering with captain Shan Masood, he forged a formidable 253-run partnership, steadying Pakistan's innings after an early setback. Masood, himself ending a four-year century drought with a brilliant 151, complemented Shafique's solidity at the crease.

Statistical Brilliance and Comparison



Statistically, Shafique's resurgence is underscored by his fifth Test century, a testament to his adaptability and prowess under pressure. His aggregate of 1372 runs at an average of 40.35 after 19 Tests invites favourable comparison, notably surpassing Virat Kohli's early career figures. This statistical milestone, highlighted by captain Masood, adds context to Shafique's growing stature in Pakistan's Test squad.



Impact on the Game



England, despite brief breakthroughs, struggled to contain Pakistan's batting onslaught. The introduction of the second new ball at 308-3 briefly revitalized their hopes, but crucial dismissals including that of Babar Azam for 30 ensured Pakistan closed the day on a high note, with Saud Shakeel steadying the ship alongside nightwatchman Naseem Shah.