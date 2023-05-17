Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Gets ‘Z Category’ Security Cover From Mamata Banerjee-Led West Bengal Government

The West Bengal government has decided to upgrade the security cover of former Indian cricket team captain and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to ‘Z category’, a senior official said. The decision was taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the tenure of Y category security provided to Ganguly.

“As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly’s security cordon to Z category,” he said.

As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him, the official said. Under the ‘Y category’ security cover, Ganguly used to get three policemen from the Special Branch in his cordon and an equal number of law enforcers guarding his Behala residence.

On Tuesday, representatives of the state secretariat reached Ganguly’s Behala office where they held a meeting with officers from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and the local police station, he added.

“Ganguly is currently travelling with his team Delhi Daredevils and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that very day,” the official said.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor C V Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress MP and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee get Z Plus security while ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Moloy Ghatak have been provided with Z category security. BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar is also provided with Z Plus security cover along with CISF protection.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's security cover to be upgraded to Z category by West Bengal Govt, say officials



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/CXwSdqflFp — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

Ganguly is currently serving as the ‘Director of Cricket’ for Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. DC are getting ready to take on Punjab Kings in match no. 64 of the IPL 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, speaking on Delhi Capitals podcast, head coach Ricky Ponting touched upon his rivalry with Ganguly, saying Steve Waugh and the former India captain had more edge in their rivalry. The 50-year-old led India in the early 2000s and faced Ponting on many occasions in international cricket.

“When you talk about rivalry, he was a bigger rival was Steve Waugh was the captain. They had a bit more edge than Sourav and I. We did play a lot against each other, we captained in the World Cup final against each other,” said Ponting.

“We get on really well because we can see the bigger picture for this franchise, and what we have to do together to guarantee success for DC. Regardless of if we’re not good mates, when you’re working in a team, you got to come together and focus on one direction. Leave the past behind, whatever’s happened has happened,” Ponting added.