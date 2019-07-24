close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Marcus Trescothick

Former opener Marcus Trescothick to join England coaching setup for first two Tests in Ashes

Trescothick represented Somerset in county cricket and he has 52 first-class centuries to his credit. 

Former opener Marcus Trescothick to join England coaching setup for first two Tests in Ashes
Image Credits: Reuters

Former England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick will be joining the team's coaching team for the first two Test matches of the upcoming Ashes series.

Former England player Jonathon Trott has also fulfilled a similar role with the team ahead of the Test match against Ireland, ESPN Cricinfo reported. However, this appointment does not mean that either of them will necessarily go on to succeed Mark Ramprakash as the batting coach.

Trescothick and Trott are believed to be included in the setup to ease the burden on ECB`s lead batting coach, Graham Thorpe. The 43-year-old Trescothick1 recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

Trescothick represented Somerset in county cricket and he has 52 first-class centuries to his credit. He even has the highest List-A runs (7374) which is more than any other player from Somerset.

He made his debut for Somerset in 1993. The left-handed batsman also holds the record for the most first-class catches (445) for the county. Trescothick had a fine international career for England as he went on to play 76 Test matches for the team. The batsman scored more than 5800 runs for the side at an average of 43.79.

He scored 4335 runs in the ODI format at an average of 37.37. He also captained England briefly. The batsman was part of the Ashes-winning squad in 2005 under the leadership of Michael Vaughan.

Tags:
Marcus TrescothickEnglandJonathon TrottIrelandMark RamprakashGraham Thorpe
Next
Story

Wasim Akram embarrassed and humiliated at Manchester airport

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Floods continue to ravage Bihar, Assam; death toll mounts to 170