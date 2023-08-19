Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch GT Vs BLK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Galle Titans and B-Love Kandy will take on each other in Qualifier 2 of Lanka Premier League (LPL 2023) on Saturday, August 19. The match will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The winner of this match will meet Dambulla Aura in the final tomorrow on August 20. Titans had lost to Aura in Qualifier 1 but have one more opportunity to qualify for the final. Standing in the path are B-Love Kandy, who beat Jaffna Kings in the Eliminator to book a spot in Qualifier 2.

All eyes will be on match-winners in B-Love Kandy team including Pakistani wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Haris. He struck a stunning knock of 89 runs off just 49 balls in the Eliminator. His innings included 8 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Dinesh Chandimal too had played a good hand of 24-ball 41. The Player of the match was captain Wanindu Hasaranga, who scored 19 runs, and also picked up six wickets to bowl out Kings for just 127 in 17.2 overs.

Galle Titans will take heart from the fact that despite their loss in Qualifier 1, opener Lasith Croospulle got 80 off 61 balls, which included a total of 7 fours. However, other batters need to step up and deliver the goods. At the same time Titans' overseas players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Tabraiz Shamsi too should look to play good cricket.

When is Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match will be held on Thursday, August 17.

Where is Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match going to take place?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match start?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match will start at 7.30pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm.

Where can I watch Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match on TV in India?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match in India?

The Galle Titans vs B-Love Kandy Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 2 Match will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.