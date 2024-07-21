Gautam Gambhir will address the media for the first time since his appointment as the new head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The press conference will take place tomorrow, Monday at 10 AM IST, just before the Indian team departs for Sri Lanka for the T20I series, which starts on July 27. After much speculation over the past two months, Gambhir was appointed head coach by the BCCI earlier this month, replacing Rahul Dravid, who stepped down after leading India to a T20 World Cup title win in Barbados in June. Gambhir's first assignment will be the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the new-look Indian T20I side, having been chosen over Hardik Pandya as the new captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format last month. The T20I series will take place from July 27 to 30 in Pallekele. The ODI series, which will mark the beginning of India's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy next year, will be held from August 3 to 7 in Colombo.

The Suryakumar-led Indian T20I team will leave for Sri Lanka from Mumbai on July 22, Monday. Before their departure, the BCCI will officially unveil Gambhir as the new head coach. Gambhir will address the media alongside the chief of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, to discuss the squad selection for the two series and their plans for the Champions Trophy next year.

Despite reports of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah extending their break from cricket, these veteran players have been named in the ODI squad, with Rohit returning as captain. The ODI series will also see the return of Rishabh Pant for the first time since his car accident in December 2022, and Shreyas Iyer, who was omitted from the BCCI central contract, has also been named in the squad.

India's T20 And ODI Squad For Srilanka Tour

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.