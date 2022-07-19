Graeme Smith appointed Commissioner of Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league

Cricket’s most successful Test captain and former opening batsman, Graeme Smith, will lead the new T20 League overseeing all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing) and developing what is anticipated to be a dynamic brand that showcases the strength of South African cricket. Smith brings with him tremendous experience and understanding of the game, having worked in the sport as a player, captain, commentator, ambassador, consultant and more recently as Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Director of Cricket (DoC). His understanding of the game will add tremendous strength to the League.

Recognised for his leadership qualities and decisive, clear thinking, Smith will lead the League which, outside of CSA, has SuperSport as one of its major shareholders. Among his first orders of business will be to develop the brand and confirm the participating franchises for the cricket fest to take place annually in South Africa, the inaugural event of which is scheduled to take place in January and February 2023.

“I’m extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture. I’m deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can. I’m excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league which I believe will be an extremely competitive product, one that can bring the much-needed investment into the game and provide new opportunities for players around the world and more importantly to our SA home grown talent,” Graeme Smith said in a statement issued by CSA

“The response from stakeholders has been very positive thus far and we’ve made great progress in the initial stages,” said Smith. “We’re determined to deliver a valuable, sustainable and appealing tournament for South African cricket.”

The competition is expected to give impetus to the development plans of CSA and to elevate and sustain CSA’s holistic vision for the game in the country.

The CSA T20 league may well become a mini-IPL as up to six IPL owners are interested in buying franchises in this tournament.

The bidding closed on Wednesday (July 13) with 29 Expressions of Interest (EoIs) but it was the IPL investment that is believed to have dominated the franchise auction. According to Cricbuzz website, Mumbai Indians, N. Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals, the Maran family of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants and Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals have walked away with the available six franchises of the league, scheduled to take place early next year.