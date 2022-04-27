The speed gun radar will be functioning overtime when Lockie Ferguson’s 150 click thunderbolts meet their match in rising pace sensation Umran Malik’s toe-crushers as table toppers Gujarat Titans clash with close-on-heels Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 on Wednesday (April 27). The IPL newcomers are currently in the midst of a dream inception year with six wins from seven games at the halfway stage and are placed on top of the table.

Interestingly, the only loss that Titans suffered in their campaign so far was against Sunrisers in an earlier meeting and Hardik Pandya wouldn’t mind a sweet revenge for that defeat. However, the ‘Orange Army’s’ bowling attack especially their four-prong fast bowling unit has been exceptional as one saw when they demolished RCB for 68 in their previous encounter.

The disconcerting bounce and movement created by Marco Jansen (6 wickets from 5 games) is ably complemented by Umran’s (10 wickets from 7 games) fiery pace, T Natarajan’s (15 from 7 games) deceptions off the track and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (9 from 7 games) balancing it all with his experience. So much so that a lightweight spin department manned by left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in absence of an injured Washington Sundar, till now hasn't been a cause of worry for Kane Williamson and his band of men.

For Pandya though, his bowling unit is no inferior to SRH as Mohammed Shami’s artistry (10 from 7 games) and Ferguson’s (9 wickets from 7 games) aggression has brought them a lot of success, not to forget Rashid Khan’s (8 wickets from 7 games) ability to be more than decent even in a quiet year by his standards.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match No. 40

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 27th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

GT vs SRH Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Kane Williamson, David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan, Marco Jansen

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: T. Natarajan

GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan