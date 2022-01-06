Happy Birthday '83 Hero Kapil Dev: When former captain hit four 6s on the trot - Watch

Former India captain Kapil Dev, one of the finest captains and greatest all-rounder India have ever had, turned 63 years on Thursday (January 6).

Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and many more wished the former captain on his 63rd birthday. Gavaskar also said that Kapil Dev is the greatest cricketer to play for India ever.

Here's how Twitter wished the Indian Legend:

Happy birthday all time cricket legend KAPIL DEV pic.twitter.com/d6tTXMCkJc — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) January 6, 2022

Many happy returns of the day Kapil paaji. Wish you the best of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/ukfIogiB1N — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 6, 2022

356 international matches

9,031 international runs

687 international wickets Here's wishing @therealkapildev - #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup-winning captain & one of the best all-rounders to have ever played the game - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/Po4wYtvByl — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

Many can change the course of a match, but this man changed the course of the game itself! A very happy birthday to @therealkapildev paji #HappyBirthdayKapilDev pic.twitter.com/Ssnh1njv8o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 6, 2022

Happy Birthday Kapil Paaji @therealkapildev .. Wish you loads of Happiness & Good Health #HappyBirthdayKapilDev pic.twitter.com/ioxo6rE7YT — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 6, 2022

Kapil Dev retired from cricket in 1994 and after his astonishing career, he became coach of Team India during 1999-2000.

He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs in his 16-year international career and picked up 434 wickets in longest format while finishing 253 ODI wickets.

Not to forget his 5248 runs in Tests and 3783 runs in ODIs.

Kapil led India to their histori World Cup win in 1983. He played one of the best ODI knocks of all time, smashing an unbeaten 175 in the group game against Zimbabwe.