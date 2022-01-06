हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Dev

Happy Birthday '83 Hero Kapil Dev: When former captain hit four 6s on the trot - Watch

The 1983 World-Cup winning captain Kapil Dev turned 63 on January 6 and here's how Twitter wished him.

Source: Twitter

Former India captain Kapil Dev, one of the finest captains and greatest all-rounder India have ever had, turned 63 years on Thursday (January 6). 

Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and many more wished the former captain on his 63rd birthday. Gavaskar also said that Kapil Dev is the greatest cricketer to play for India ever.

Here's how Twitter wished the Indian Legend:

 

 

 

Kapil Dev retired from cricket in 1994 and after his astonishing career, he became coach of Team India during 1999-2000.

He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs in his 16-year international career and picked up 434 wickets in longest format while finishing 253 ODI wickets. 

Not to forget his 5248 runs in Tests and 3783 runs in ODIs. 

Kapil led India to their histori World Cup win in 1983. He played one of the best ODI knocks of all time, smashing an unbeaten 175 in the group game against Zimbabwe. 

Tags:
Kapil DevIndia cricketHappy BirthdaySachin tendulkarBCCI
