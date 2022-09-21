NewsCricket
CHRIS GAYLE

Happy Birthday, Chris Gayle: 5 rare, unknown batting records of Universe Boss, check here

In his career, where Chris Gayle has played 483 matches in international cricket, in which he has slammed and broken many records. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Happy Birthday, Chris Gayle: 5 rare, unknown batting records of Universe Boss, check here

Chris Gayle birthday: West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle is celebrarting is 43rd birthday today. The 'Universe Boss', as he likes to call himself, was born on September 21 in 1979 at Kingston in Jamaica. Gayle is known all over the world for his party-loving nature. Especially during the Indian Premier League, Gayle was known for attending parties all night and then smashing sixes the next day in the matches. Gayle is also friends with many Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and especially former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who was his teammate and captain at Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

For more unknown and unheard of facts of Chris Gayle, see below:  

An unknown Chris Gayle record

Chris Gayle has smashed four consecutive fifties in the T20s. He scored first 2 vs New Zealand cricket team and the next 2 came vs Australia dn England respectively. (Image source: Twitter)

Chris Gayle's career record

The Universe Boss Gayle has the fourth longest career in the One Day Internationals. His ODI career was spread over a period of 19 years and 337 days. (Image source: Twitter)

Chris Gayle: Most 6s in international cricket

In his career, where he has played 483 matches in international cricket, in which he has slammed and broken many records. However, one record stands taller than others. That is most number of sixes in international cricket. Gayle has smashed 553 sixes in 483 matches, the most by any batter.

Chris Gayle: 2 Test triple tons

Chris Gayle is an elite list of batters who have two triple tons in Test cricket. Others are Sir Don Bradman, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara. 

Chris Gayle: highest individual score in IPL

Chris Gayle slammed an unbeaten 175 vs Sahara Pune Warriors in IPL 2013. It came off just 66 balls and still remains the highest individual score in the league even after almost 10 years.

Live Tv

Chris GayleChris Gayle newsChris Gayle updatesChris Gayle birthdayChris Gayle happy birthdayChris Gayle turns 43Chris Gayle unknown factsChris Gayle unknown records

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen