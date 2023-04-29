Watch: Rohit Sharma Celebrates Pre-Birthday Bash With Wife Ritika Sajdeh And Mumbai Indians Squad

Mumbai Indians (MI) celebrated the upcoming 36th birthday of their captain, Rohit Sharma, ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. The team members and support staff made the occasion extra special by organizing a pre-birthday celebration for their skipper in Mumbai. The celebration was captured in pictures that are now going viral, showing MI opener's wife Ritika Sajdeh, teammates Tim David and Riley Meredith, and MI owner Akash Ambani. All the celebrities looked chic in their casual party outfits, with Rohit donning a black shirt and Ritika dazzling in a green one-piece.

Pre birthday party of Rohit Sharma with Ritika and @ImRo45 gave party to Mumbai Indians team toopic.twitter.com/KmEtgcZmW5 — Immy|| __ (@TotallyImro45) April 29, 2023

Rohit Sharma is one of the most followed cricketers in the current Indian team after Virat Kohli. Even fans are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate Rohit's birthday in grand style. One of the fans is making a 60-feet cutout of the MI skipper in Hyderabad, which is the highest ever for a cricketer. Others are celebrating Rohit's special day by putting up garlands and performing a small Puja.

On the special occasion of Rohit's birthday, Kohli fans are also showing a lot of love and respect towards the Indian team captain, despite the ongoing fan rivalry between the two legendary cricketers. It has been ten years since Rohit Sharma took over the MI captaincy reins from Ricky Ponting. After a shaky start in IPL 2013, Rohit turned the campaign around by winning the maiden IPL trophy for MI. Since then, MI have won four more titles and are the most successful team in the history of IPL. Rohit's win percentage as MI captain is second best after MS Dhoni, who has a 58%-win percentage as CSK skipper.