Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy, spinner shares emotional message – check out

Harbhajan Singh announced the arrival of their second child on social media on Saturday (July 10).

Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy, spinner shares emotional message – check out
File image (Source: Twitter)

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have become parents for the second time as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The veteran off-spinner announced the arrival of their second child on social media on Saturday (July 10). The loved couple already has a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha. She was born in 2016.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka."

Harbhajan also shared an emotional statement that read: “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.”

Harbhajan married actress Geeta Basra on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Harbhajan currently plays for two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders after he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of last year's auction. He last played for India in 2016. The spinner had played a vital role in India's World Cup-winning squads in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Harbhajan is set to fly to UAE later this year to take part in the remainder of IPL 2021 for KKR.

