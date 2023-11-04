Hardik Pandya Gets Emotional As He Opens Up On Missing Remaining Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches, Says 'Tough To Digest'

In what is a big blow to India ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against South Africa, their top all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament due to ankle injury. Hardik had hurt his ankle while fielding off his own bowling in the match vs Bangladesh on October 19. Two weeks later, that same injury has ruled him out of the tournament. His absence could hurt India in the semi-finals for which they have already qualified.

The all-rounder reacted to his ouster from the World Cup, writing an emotional note on Instagram. Pandya wrote the it is tough for him to digest the fact that he is out of the World Cup. "Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

Although Hardik's absence has not hurt India since his exit during the Bangladesh match with Mohammed Shami doing more than a good job with the ball and Suryakumar Yadav also filling in well but India's balance surely goes for a toss in the knockouts. India would have easily replaced Surya with Pandya and have a strong batting lineup ready for the next matches. But that is not the case now.

Now, India will have to make do with just five bowlers in form of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. If they want to include another pace-bowling all-rounder (Shardul Thakur) or spin-bowling one (R Ashwin), India will have to drop one of the pacers.

Hardik is also likely to be ruled out of the India vs Australia T20Is that follow after the World Cup. The matches start almost immediately after the World Cup on November 23. It will be interesting to see how much time does Pandya take to be back on his feet again. The all-rounder has had major issues with the his body in the past, frequently getting injured in the last couple of years.