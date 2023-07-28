Harmanpreet Kaur Could Be In Big Trouble As BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Says THIS On Her Misconduct After IND-W Vs BAN-W 3rd ODI

India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur might be in some trouble after her outburst in the third and last ODI vs Bangladesh women, some days back. Harmanpreet had lost her cool during the and after the match, leading to ICC slapping two levels of offences that led to match bans as well as fine of 75 percent match fee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not seem to be impressed with the behaviour shown by India captain in the game. Harmanpreet had smashed the stumps after getting out, furious at the onfield umpire's decision to adjudge her out leg before wicket.

Later, Harmanpreet had also complaind about the low standards of umpiring, saying that she will come prepare with her team next time to Bangladesh, knowing how poor the umpiring has been. She then mocked the Bangladesh team during the end-of-series photo, asking opposition captain Nigar Sultana to ask umpires also to come in the frame. Listening to this jibe, Sultana took her team back to the dressing room.



BCCI secretary Jay Shah told media on Thursday (July 27) that president Roger Binny and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman will be meeting Harmapreet soon to speak about her behaviour. “We will have our President Roger Binny and VVS Laxman speak to her (regarding the outburst). The ICC has already banned her and the time to appeal against the decision has already passed,” Shah told reporters.

Harmanpreet's behaviour was criticised by many former India cricketers. 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal had called her behaviour 'pathetic', adding that BCCI's disciplinary committee should take a stick action against her. "She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket," Lal's tweet read.​

Former India women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji had called Harmanpreet's action as 'deplorable'. She added that Harman's 'ugly conduct' was maybe due to her poor form with he bat. "It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them. I am aware that Harman is hot-tempered, and maybe her ugly conduct was because she wasn’t able to score runs. But she crossed the limit that day as she continued to protest during the presentation ceremony," Edulji had writter in Indian Express.