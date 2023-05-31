'He Has A Point To Prove', Sunil Gavaskar Says THIS Batter Will Be 'Crucial' To India's Success

After the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), the focus will shift now to World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023) final to be played between India and Australia from June 7 to 11. The venue for this all-important clash will be The Oval in London. India are playing the WTC final for the second consecutive time. In 2021, the Virat Kohli-led India had lost to New Zealand in the final. But they get another shot this season after finishing at number 2 spot in the WTC standings.

Gavaskar hopes Rahane fires

Ajinkya Rahane will be one key player to watch out for in the WTC 2023 final and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that he will get to play the final, batting at No 5 spot. Gavaskar feels that Rahane will have a point to prove as he was dropped from the team for low returns with the bat.

"He’s got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number 5. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him. I’m hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team," said Gavaskar on Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

Rahane smashed a total of 326 runs in 11 innings of IPL 2023 while playing for champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His comeback to the Test side happened however not just because of his good IPL show but also courtesy his performance in Ranji Trophy. Rahane scored 634 runs from 11 innings at a healthy average of 57.63. In IPL, he was the fourth-highest run-getter for CSK.

Stephen Fleming, CSK head coach, in an interview to a news publication, said that Rahane was not in the initial plans of CSK but his constant improvement and the ability to get rid of 'anchor' tag got him the place and he eventually grabbed the opportunity with both hands. "I think that may have hung over his head a little bit too much and didn't allow him to be the player that he can be. And once that tag was gone, when I turned up halfway through the pre-season training, I saw a guy who was in magnificent form," said Fleming.