'He Never Treats You...': Sarfaraz Khan On Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

As the two-match Test series against Bangladesh approaches, Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has expressed admiration for Rohit Sharma, noting that the Indian captain treats everyone with respect, regardless of their experience level. Earlier this year, Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England, playing three matches and accumulating 200 runs at a strike rate of 79.37. His debut performance included a notable 62-run innings off 66 balls, which garnered significant attention. Sarfaraz has recently been selected for the upcoming Tests against Bangladesh.

The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the second long-format game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur. In his first Test assignment, head coach Gautam Gambhir will be keen on securing a series win.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Sarfaraz said that Rohit Sharma is different from others and always treats everyone like he is their elder brother. (‘There Is No Discomfort’: Mohammed Shami Looks To Take Time Before India Return)

"He's very different, makes you comfortable and is like an elder brother to us. I enjoy playing with him. He never treats you like a junior. He's a positive guy. The way he speaks, it boosts your confidence," Sarfaraz said.

"Lagaan is my favourite movie. In that, the way Aamir Khan assembles his team, Rohit bhai reminds me of that. For me, he's Lagaan's Aamir Khan. It feels like he's part of your family," he added.

Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the Test side. Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups, while dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022.

India's squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal. (With ANI Inputs)