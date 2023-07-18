Ahead Of IND A vs PAK A Game In Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Young Players Draw Inspiration From Kohli's Knock Vs Pakistan In T20 WC 2022 - Watch

As the much-anticipated clash between India A and Pakistan A approaches in the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, India's young stars find themselves drawing inspiration from one unforgettable innings by their cricketing hero, Virat Kohli. The memory of Kohli's masterclass against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has left a lasting impact on players like Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharshan, and Abhishek Sharma. Recalling the thrilling encounter, the trio shared their admiration for Kohli's exceptional performance, which led India to a remarkable victory. Let's delve into the details of how Kohli's knock is motivating India A ahead of their encounter with Pakistan A.

ICC has declared and written - "Virat Kohli's SIX vs Haris Rauf - Arguably the Greatest single T20 shot of All Time". pic.twitter.com/6WFPOCFc7y — Anthukoori Praveen Kumar (@anthukoori) November 15, 2022

Kohli's Incredible Innings:

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan, the tension was palpable as India faced an uphill battle. At a critical moment, with the score at 129/4 in the 17th over, Virat Kohli took charge and showcased his cricketing prowess in a display of remarkable strokeplay.

In the 17th over, Kohli hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for an incredible four in the long off area, leaving three fielders helpless in stopping the shot. Kohli continued to dominate, negotiating good pace for a single in the following ball, giving strike to Hardik Pandya. Despite some challenges, Kohli kept the momentum going, securing a boundary against Haris Rauf and scoring another single in the 18th over.

As the match approached its climax, Kohli's class shone through as he launched two sensational sixes in the 18th over, bringing India closer to the target at 144/4. The final over proved to be a nerve-wracking affair. With two runs needed, Kohli's well-judged hits and a wide ball provided the much-needed advantage. In a dramatic fashion, India secured a thrilling victory as R Ashwin delivered a match-winning boundary over extra cover, leading the team to a total of 160/6.

The Impact on India A Stars

Abhishek Sharma expressed his awe at Kohli's innings, hailing it as the greatest ever in T20 cricket history. He emphasized how the game seemed lost, but Kohli's determination turned it around, leaving an indelible impression on the young cricketers." Virat Kohli played the best innings ever in the history of t20 cricket. As cricket players, while watching the match we thought that the game is over but from there he helped us win the game. That was incredible."

Riyan Parag reminisced about watching the match with friends in a cafe, doubting Kohli's ability to win. However, witnessing the intense focus and skill in Kohli's shot filled him with inspiration. "I still remember we were watching the game in a cafe. I said to my friends that there is no way that Virat is going to do this. The look on his face, the energy and the way he comfortably played the shot. It was the vibe that was cheery on the cake."

Sai Sudharshan marvelled at Kohli's superhuman shot, remarking how it instilled the belief that he too could aspire to such greatness. "That shot was like a superhuman shot. I really enjoyed the inning but more than that I also got the belief that I can also play like that."

As India A prepares to face Pakistan A in the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, the memories of Virat Kohli's iconic innings continue to fuel the determination of players like Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharshan, and Abhishek Sharma. Kohli's exceptional display of skill, focus, and composure in a high-pressure situation has become a beacon of inspiration for the young talents, reminding them that anything is possible on the cricketing field.