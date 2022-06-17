NewsCricket
JOS BUTTLER

He's the Boss: Netizens go crazy as Jos Buttler smacks unbeaten 162 vs Netherlands

  • Buttler scored an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls vs Netherlands
  • Buttler smacked 7 boundaries and 14 sixes with an explosive strike rate of 231

Jos Buttler was in carnage mode as England created history in their ODI against Netherlands scoring 498/4 in the first innings at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Friday (June 17). Centuries from Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Philip Salt got England to a massive total in the first innings after Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series. England lost opener Jason Roy early for 1 (7) but Phil Salt 122 (93) and Dawid Malan 125 (109) got England to a dream start.

Later on, it was Jos Buttler who in came in at number 4 and smashed the Netherlands bowling attack for an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls. Buttler smacked 7 boundaries and 14 sixes with an explosive strike rate of 231 in England's world record total.

The right-hander was looking on song tonight and many were expecting a double-ton from the man in form. He remained unbeaten as Liam Livingstone joined the party later and guided England to a humongous total of 498/4 after 50 overs.

Even West Indies batter Shai Hope couldn't keep calm after England's dominant performance and Jos Buttler's fiery knock. Hope reacted via his Twitter account writing 'Carnage' on his tweet. Interestingly, Buttler reached to the 100-run mark in just 47 balls which now makes him the fastest (46 balls), second-fastest (47 balls) and third-fastest (50 balls) English player to do so. England smashed a total of 26 sixes on their way to the record and Buttler had 14 out of them. Cricket fans around the globe couldn't keep calm after England's record breaking total and Jos Buttler's fiery knock against the Netherlands.

Checkout the reactions here...

 

