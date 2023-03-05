Highlights | UP-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Grace Harris' Fiery Knock Gets UP Warriorz To Victory By 3 Wickets
UP Warriorz-W vs Gujarat Giants-W, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Alyssa Healy eyes good start for UP Warriorz as GUJ-W aim to recover from humiliating defeat in opening contest
Trending Photos
After a big loss in their opening match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023), Gujarat Giants will be aiming to bounce back with a victory over UP Warriorz. GUJ-W lost the first match by a margin of 143 runs, getting bowled out for just 64 in their first game. Injury to captain Beth Mooney is also a big concern for them as they begin soul searching right from the first match. They will be up against a strong outfit like Warriorz who are led by Alyssa Healy. The Aussie wicketkeeper and batter is known for her attacking game and it won't be a surprise if the same attacking nature reflected in the way Warriorz go about in WPL 2023.
If Mooney is not for Giants, vice-captain Sneh Rana is going to lead the team out in their second match of the season. Giants are already facing major squad issues with Deandra Dottin getting ruled out due to a possible injury. However, she later posted an Instagram story, indirectly stating that there were no concerns.
LIVE UP vs GG WPL 2023 score: UP Warriorz won by 3 wickets
Grace Harris hits 59 off 26 balls to guide UP Warriorz home. UP were 88/6 at one point but Harris has turned the tables on Gujarat Giants to deny them victory. What a game this was!
LIVE WPL 2023 GG-W vs UP-W score: Right down to the wire
Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone have changed the things for UP Warriorz with a partnership of 52 off 22 balls so far. Now they need 20 off the last one to complete this brilliant batting effort. Annabel Sutherland will bowl the last over for Gujarat.
UP-W: 151/7 (19 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz score: Karin Navgire on the charge
UP Warriorz steady their ship with Kiran Navgire along with Deepti Sharma. Kim Garth has single-handedly caused trouble for the Warriorz.
UP-W: 48/3 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz score: Another wicket
Another one! Shweta Sehrawar 5 (6) caught by Mansi Joshi bowled by Kim Garth. Dream start for Gujarat Giants and a horror show from UP Warriorz so far.
UP-W: 19/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 score: Action continues
Openers Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat open the batting for UP Warriorz in their chase of 170 runs in 20 overs. Kim Garth and Tanuja Kanwar attack the stumps for Gujarat Giants.
UP-W: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz score and updates: GG finish at 169/6
Gujarat Giants finish at 169 after 20 overs, Harleen Deol fired 46 off 32 balls for her side. UP Warriorz will look to get a fiery start in the powerplay to get things under control early.
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Harleen gone
Harleen Deol 46 (32) caught by McGrath bowled by Anjali Sarvani. Finally the dangerous Deol departs as UP Warriorz celebrate her dismissal. Dayalan Hemalatha and Sneh Rana in the middle Giants now.
GG-W: 148/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 UP vs GG score and updates: GG eye big total
Ashleigh Gardner and Harleen Deol on the charge for Gujarat Giants as they eye a competitive total. Sophie Ecclestone brought into the attack by UP Warriorz to get another wicket for UP, she already has 2 wickets from 2 overs.
GG-W: 96/4 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: All eyes on Harleen
10 overs gone and Gujarat have runs so far. Harleen Deol and Sushma Verma in the middle for the Giants looking to setup a big total. Currently, they are taking a good look at the pitch keeping wickets in hand to attack in the death overs.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: GG in trouble
Gujarat Giants are in deep trouble at the moment as Ecclestone takes two wickets in quick succession. They need to put up a total of over 150 to give their bowlers some breathing space in the total defence.
GG-W: 53/3 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 score: UP bounce back
Meghana 24 (15) caught by Shweta Sehrawar bowled by Ecclestone. What a comeback from UP Warriorz after Gujarat Giants got off to a fiery start with their openers.
GG-W: 45/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE GG-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Score and Updates: Gone!
Dunkley 13 (11) out bowled by Deepti Sharma. Gujarat Giants lose their first wicket as the partnership is broken down finally. UP Warriorz back in the contest now.
GG-W: 34/1 (3.5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 GG-W vs UP-W score and updates: Action begins
Sabbhineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley open the batting for Gujarat Giants. Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad attack the stumps for UP Warriorz.
GG-W: 7/0 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE UP vs GG WPL 2023: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
LIVE UP vs GG WPL 2023 score: Toss report
Gujarat Giants win toss and opt to bat first. Sneh Rana will lead the side as Beth Mooney is ruled out due to injury.
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat vs UP score: Tahlia's record at DY Patil
UP Warriorz batter Tahlia has a tremendous record at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium. The Australian batter has two knocks of 40 (29)* and 70 (51)* at the venue. Will she again smash the bowlers in Mumbai? Stay tuned to find out.
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat vs UP score: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney will be coming out for toss at 7 pm (IST). Gujarat faced a disappointing defeat against Mumbai Indians in match number 1 of the Women's Premier League (WPL).
LIVE WPL 2023 UP vs GG score: Will GG field same eleven?
Gujarat Giants faced a humiliating defeat against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians on Saturday (March 4). It was the first match of the WPL 2023 season. Will Gujarat Giants field the same eleven or make any changes?
LIVE UP vs GG WPL 2023 score and updates: Gujarat eye win
Gujarat Giants suffered a disappointing loss in the first game of the WPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians. To put it right, they were out done and outclassed in every department by Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI. They will eye to bounce back from that defeat against UP Warriorz.
GG vs UP WPL 2023 LIVE score: Probable XIs
UPW: Kiran Navgire, Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail
GG: Meghana, Dottin, Beth Mooney, Dunkley, Gardner, Harleen Doel, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Knawar, Monica Patel
GG-U vs UP-W LIVE Updates: Gujarat gives update on confusion around Deandra Dottin's unavailability
Gujarat Giants have now given a big update on the whole Deandra Dottin situation. The West Indian player was ruled out of the squad and replaced by Australia's Kim Garth. The fans thought that Dottin was injured but later she denied such reports. It led to a big confusion. Now, GG have made a clarification.
Our statement.#TATAWPL #BringItOn #GujaratGiants #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/G5x61FOKBW
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 5, 2023
WPL 2023 LIVE Updates: UP Warriorz coach on impact of WPL
The fanfare has touched fever pitch ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, and UP Warriorz’s head coach Jon Lewis says that the tournament is a big moment in the game.
“This is a great opportunity for the women cricketers, to be at such a high-profile tournament with so much investment, I think it is going to be a massive lift for the world of women’s cricket, not just in India. The way it has been set up and the profile of the tournament, the experience this country has with the men’s IPL, and if they can make the most of it, Indian women’s cricket is definitely going to grow quite a lot,” said head coach Jon Lewis.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants LIVE: Squads
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav
Gujarat Giants Squad: Kim Garth, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Tanuja Kanwar
UP-W vs GG-W LIVE: Beth Mooney injury update
Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney suffered an ankle injury during the match on Saturday night while batting and was retired out. GG vice captain Sneh Rana was asked to comment on her injury in post match press conference to which she said that the team is still awaiting a word from physio.
UP-W vs GG-W LIVE Updates: Dream 11 Prediction
In case you are still wondering about the best XI to choose for the third match of the WPL 2023 betwee UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, why not take a look at our suggestions.
UP-W vs GUJ-W LIVE Updates: LIVE Streaming details
The third match of Women's Premier League between UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will be available to watch on Sports 18 Network. It can also be live streamed on Jio Cinema app for free. Not to forget, the match can be live streamed for free on Jio Cinema.
UP-W vs GUJ-W LIVE: All eyes on Deepti Sharma
Keep your eyes on Deepti Sharma in this match as the all-rounder is big player for UP. Not to forget, she is playing for her home state as well. Deepti will be extra motivated to do well for her team in inaugural edition of the WPL. Her all-round skills make her one of the biggest match-winners in the side and captain Healy would want a great show from her.
UP-W vs GUJ-W LIVE: Check match timing
Thr first match of WPL 2023 between MI and GG started at 8 pm IST. It was a late start because of the opening ceremony performances. But the evening match on Sunday will begin at 7.30 pm IST only. The captains will be out for the toss by 7 pm IST.
UP-W vs GUJ-W LIVE Updates: Important game for Giants
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 3 of WPL 2023 which will be played between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. This will be the second match of the day. The first one will be between RCB and DC women. Big game for Giants who were thrashed by 143 runs on Saturday in hands of MI. Stay tuned for all latest developments from this match.
More Stories