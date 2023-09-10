Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Highlights: India Beat Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Update LIVE: Sunday's play has been halted, but a reserve day is in place on Monday in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. We'll return on Monday for a complete 50-over match, commencing at 15:00 local time, with India's innings starting from 24.1 overs.

The initial weather forecast predicted rain for today, but we did witness some gripping action as the Indian openers took on Pakistan's pace trio and set a solid platform before rain intervened. Although there was a brief pause, the rain returned, forcing the umpires to abandon play. Unfortunately, Monday's weather outlook isn't optimistic either.

We hope for an overnight change in conditions to ensure we can finish this exciting encounter. We anticipate the game's conclusion with fingers crossed for better weather luck.

Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day.