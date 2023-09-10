Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Highlights: India Beat Pakistan
Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Reserve Day Live Update, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: There is 97 per cent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday as the India vs Pakistan match resumes in afternoon.
Trending Photos
Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Update LIVE: Sunday's play has been halted, but a reserve day is in place on Monday in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. We'll return on Monday for a complete 50-over match, commencing at 15:00 local time, with India's innings starting from 24.1 overs.
The initial weather forecast predicted rain for today, but we did witness some gripping action as the Indian openers took on Pakistan's pace trio and set a solid platform before rain intervened. Although there was a brief pause, the rain returned, forcing the umpires to abandon play. Unfortunately, Monday's weather outlook isn't optimistic either.
We hope for an overnight change in conditions to ensure we can finish this exciting encounter. We anticipate the game's conclusion with fingers crossed for better weather luck.
Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Game over
India have defeated Pakistan by 228 runs as they lose their 8th wicket and the couple of batters left have not come out to play due to injuries.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Conditions: Match almost over
India are on cusp of winning this contest and it looks like rain will not comeback before the result.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: No signs of rain
No signs of rain so far and we have had over 20 Overs bowled now so if it comes and spoils the party, we will have a result just in case.
LIVE Colombo Weather: Match resumes
The match has resumed but the rain can make a return anytime to shock the fans once again. Shoaib Akhtar on social media was hoping the rain returns or keeps on going.
Barso re megha megha
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Conditions: 9:20 start
The action will resume at 9:20 PM (IST) as the covers are being taken off. The conditions look fine at the moment but there is no guarantee that rain will not come back. No overs lost so far.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Ground news
The groundstaff are working hard with ropes to clear the water on the field and we will get an update soon on what it is going to be. Hopefully, we haven't lost any overs till now.
LIVE IND vs PAK Rain Update: Good news
Good news is that the covers are coming off and the expected start time will be announced soon. The rain was not too heavy so we can expect the play to resume soon.
Good news: Covers are coming off.
Rain stopped. pic.twitter.com/Yfnxu5l4eR
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Conditions India vs Pakistan Match
If rain stops play after the 20th over (and if there is no play after that), Pakistan, to win at that stage, needs to be...
108/0
122/1
140/2
161/3
Pakistan will have to bat atleast till the 20th over if we want a result in this contest, otherwise, a point will be shared.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update
Rain is back and Pakistan are 44/2 after 11 overs. Hopefully, it not a heavy shower this time and we don't lose any overs. If the rain does not stop, both teams will again share a point each.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Ten overs done
Ten overs have been bowled by Team India and the signs of the weather look good at the moment. Rain is unlikely to comeback by the looks of the condition at the moment.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Conditions
The chase has begun with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan need 357 runs to win, the conditions look fine at the moment but we do have a rain stoppage expected.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain Likely To Make Comebak
Colombo Weather Update pic.twitter.com/50CYHuqVFR
— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Rain Make Comeback?
Final time for some cricket. Remember till 6.22pm it will still be a 50-overs a side game#INDvPAK.#AsiaCup2023 #colomboweather pic.twitter.com/qcU0eIRkzV
— Wasim Azmi (@WasimAzmi918227) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Here We Go Again
After an agonizing wait of almost 24 hours, the moment has arrived for the game to continue. It's worth acknowledging the remarkable work done by the ground staff in ensuring the playing conditions are up to the mark. As the match gears up to restart, we see Kohli making his way to the center of the field, exuding confidence, while Rahul practices some shadow batting near the boundary rope, adding to the anticipation.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Great News For Cricket Fans
The match will start at 4:40 PM. No overs lost. We need to have 5 to 6 overs of cricket to have a complete 50 overs match.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Inspection At 4:20 PM
There is an inspection scheduled for 4.20 pm. For those joining us now, it's worth noting that the weather conditions in Colombo have improved, and the players have commenced their warm-up routines.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Umpires Are Out In The Middle
The umpires are heading out to the middle for a brief inspection, and joining them is Rahul Dravid, who has hurriedly moved towards the pitch for his own assessment.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers Are Still On
The field remains under cover, with Indian players gathered outside the dressing room, engaging in casual conversation amongst themselves. The prospect of play remains distant, and there's uncertainty whether it will occur at all.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: And It's Raining Again
The brief moment of happiness was fleeting. The protective covers have been put back on. These past few days have been characterized by such interruptions. Rauf and Nawaz are diligently tallying the quantity of covers required to shield the entire playing field. A handful of spectators have gathered at the venue, their anticipation palpable. We should have recommenced the game by this point, but the covers remain firmly in position, prolonging the wait.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Raining in Colombo, start to be delayed
It has started to rain in Colombo again. The Reserve Day of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is unlikely to start on time at 3pm IST.
Rain has started again in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/9pWLQKbxAK
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain returns in Colombo, start to be delayed
The rain has returned in Colombo ahead of the resumption of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. The resumption of match at 3pm IST is likely to be delayed too.
Bad news - Slight drizzle and Dark clouds at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo currently. (RevSportz) pic.twitter.com/XM6gOnlzZb
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear blue skies in Colombo
There is finally some good news for the cricket fans are rain has cleared and we have clear blue skies over Colombo for the Reserve Day in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan.
Beautiful weather in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/GrofUuQeRF
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Sun is shining in Colombo
The weather has brightened up in Colombo ahead of the resumption of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on the Reserve Day on Monday. Check HERE...
Morning from Colombo lads, it's a bright sunny day here with a few clouds. The update for you is that it hasn't rained here since morning but there is rain forecast during India vs Pakistan match later. Fingers crossed, follow me & stay tuned for more! #colomboweather #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/02EKvd3Giz
— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Match likely to resume on time
The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan is likely to resume on time, at 3pm IST, on Monday on the Reserve Day despite early morning rain in Colombo.
Update: The match between India and Pakistan likely to start on time today. There were 80% chances of rain but it hasn't rained for more than three hours now. The weather could hold out this afternoon __ #AsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/3LeeaHiyAR
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 11, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Wasim Akram gives weather update
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram provides weather update from Colombo on Reserve Day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday. Check HERE...
Another weather update only for you guys . #PakvsIndia #AsiaCup23 #colomboweather #crazyweather pic.twitter.com/alXk0YF2ht
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Sun breaks through in Colombo
The sun is finally shining in Colombo after early morning showers on Monday. It remains to be seen if play can be started on time in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day on Monday.
10.10 am. The Sun is out and it's bright in colombo. #AsiaCup2023 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xTv8w17weu
— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 11, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Drizzling continues in Colombo
It's dark and gloomy in Colombo on Monday morning as drizzling continues on Reserve Day for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo. Check HERE...
#WATCH | Colombo, SriLanka: Drizzling continues in Colombo city ahead of India vs. Pakistan Match in Asia Cup 2023, pic.twitter.com/faFfftsx1W
— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Raining heavily in Colombo
More bad news for the cricket fans as it is raining heavily on Monday morning in Colombo on the Reserve Day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. The scheduled start of 3pm IST looks unlikely.
Raining in #Colombo ____#AsiaCup2023 #colomboweather #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #PAKvIND #pakvsind2023 pic.twitter.com/gDPcPUiObO
— Dhivakar G (@Dhivakar_25) September 11, 2023
Colombo Weather Today LIVE, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Raining since early Monday morning
The news from Colombo on Monday morning isn't great. It has been raining in the city since early Monday. It's unlikely that play on Reserve Day in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will begin on time. Check HERE...
Unfortunately, it's drizzling since morning in Colombo today. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/eQJcIgiPvh
— Vimal _____ (@Vimalwa) September 11, 2023
LIVE Updates Colombo Weather Today, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No chance of play on Monday?
The weather prediction for Monday in Colombo is looking very grim. One fan on social media posted that there is no chance of play on Monday, the Reserve day for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. Check HERE...
So today there is no chance of play ...#INDvsPAK #cricket#colombo#colomboweather #bcci#india#pakistan#JayShah#PCB pic.twitter.com/eFjkYZxRB5
— Bawal Ba (@bawal_hain) September 11, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain predicted on Reserve Day as well
The weather prediction is not looking bright for Colombo on the Reserve Day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match either. The weather department predicted 97 per cent chance of rain on Monday. There will be 99 per cent cloud cover by the time the game resumes at 3pm IST on Monday.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Disadvantage For India
India faces a demanding schedule, with matches scheduled for three consecutive days on September 10, 11, and 12. Given the return of several key players from injuries, India aims to secure victory today to minimize player fatigue. Notably, individuals like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are making their comebacks after enduring extended periods of injury-related setbacks.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When Will Match Start On Reserve Day?
Match will restart at 03:00 pm IST on Monday, September 11
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Minimum Overs Played
Crucially, a minimum of 20 overs must be bowled in both innings for a result to be declared. In the event that the Super Four match between these arch-rivals is washed out on the reserve day, India and Pakistan will divide the match points. With India's showdown against Babar Azam's team set to be decided on the reserve day, Rohit Sharma's men will swiftly prepare for their next Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka, scheduled less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Pakistan encounter on Tuesday. Notably, India's highly anticipated Group A match earlier in the tournament was abandoned due to rain at the Pallekele Stadium.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve Day Rules
India's Super Four clash against Pakistan is the sole fixture in the Asia Cup 2023 with a designated reserve day. Following rain-induced interruptions on Sunday, the match will resume on the reserve day, which falls on Monday, with the same score and conditions as the original match day. Initially, match officials were striving to conclude the India-Pakistan encounter on the originally scheduled day.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Play To Continue On Reserve Day
Play has been suspended today, but we have a reserve day scheduled. Tomorrow, we'll resume with a full 50-over game, starting from 24.1 overs, at 15:00 local time. The prediction for today was rain, but we did witness some thrilling action as the Indian openers faced the Pakistan pace trio. Unfortunately, the rain returned, leading to the umpires calling off play. Weather conditions for tomorrow don't appear promising either, but we hope for an overnight change so we can conclude this exciting encounter. Join us tomorrow for the game's conclusion.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers are back on
The umpires walk out to the field, with the game hanging in the balance. Suddenly, covers are rushed onto the pitch. Is rain making a return? The players, both from Pakistan and India, gaze skyward in anticipation. SKY points out the potential rain direction to Kohli. The covers are swiftly deployed, starting with the pitch and then the square, as nature's unpredictability keeps everyone on edge.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Chris Gaffaney And Ruchira Palliyaguruge Explain Rules For Reserve Day
"We have got two main issues, near square leg and point, they are quiet wet and soft. The foundation of the ground there is too soft and dangerous for the players. We are trying to dry it with fans and will have a look in another 10-12 minutes. We think we are trying our best as groundstaff, possible looking at 9pm start but we have to see how it goes. Ideally we want to get as many overs as we can for both sides, but we don't know if it is 9pm or quarter to 9pm. Whatever the decision we make, if it is a 34-over game for a 9pm start and it starts to rain after play resumes then we start tomorrow with the same number of overs. But if we don't get any further decision on the number of overs today then we have a full 50-over game tomorrow."
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Another Inspection At 8.30 PM
A further inspection is scheduled for 8:30 PM. The presence of that damp patch is the primary reason causing the umpires to exercise caution in restarting the game. Let's keep our fingers crossed for more favourable news just 15 minutes from now.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Second Inspection Underway
The umpires have emerged for their second inspection, focused on assessing the resilience of the damp pitches. Fortunately, none of them have shown any signs of weakening, which is certainly a positive development. Meanwhile, the groundstaff has brought out an improvised fan in an effort to expedite the drying process for the wet spot. Additionally, they are generously applying sawdust to aid in the drying process.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Next Inspection At 8
Another inspection is set for 8:00 PM, and the ground crew is persistently addressing the wet spot. Let's remain hopeful that we receive encouraging updates shortly.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Another Chat Between Umpires And Rohit Sharma
The umpires convened for their inspection, and presently find themselves in a gathering alongside Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Following this discussion, they are making their way towards Babar Azam for further deliberations. However, the demeanour of the cricketers does not exude much optimism for a resumption of play. We will continue to provide you with updates as the situation unfolds. Meanwhile, in Southampton, Trent Boult has dismantled the English top-order, and there is also an ongoing match in the CPL. If you prefer to enjoy live coverage instead of rain-related updates, consider switching to those tabs!
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Virat Kohli On The Ground
Virat Kohli checking the ground as all covers are off.....!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wFYmzn77MY
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 10, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pitch Inspection At 7:30 PM
A pitch inspection is scheduled for 7:30 PM. It's crucial to remember that with the World Cup looming, both the umpires and team management are cautious about any unnecessary risks to the players. While our enthusiasm to see the team back in action is palpable, we must exercise patience and restraint for now.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Umpire Talking With Rohit Sharma
The umpire recently held a brief conversation with Rohit Sharma, following which the Indian captain directed his teammates' attention to a specific area of the field. It appears that the persistent damp patch remains the issue, so we'll need to exercise a bit more patience before further action can be taken.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Play Likely To Start Soon
No overs will be lost if there isn't any more interruption. pic.twitter.com/J5gIBlxKwK
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023
Currently, there is no rain, but the field bears numerous wet patches. We have entered the "losing overs" phase if play resumes today. Rohit Sharma engages in a focused discussion with the coaching staff, while Virat Kohli shares a lighter moment with his teammates. Interestingly, there's no sight of the Pakistan players at the moment.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing Condition
India Vs Pakistan:
- Priority to finish today.
- Minimum 20 overs of Pakistan's batting needed to complete the match today.
- Pakistan to chase 181 if it's a 20 overs game.
- Reserve day will take place if 20 overs not possible.
- India will continue from where they left today. pic.twitter.com/Iqeul1keyz
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Groundsmen Working Hard
#INDvsPAK : The rain has stopped, and the covers are being removed slowly. There is plenty of water on the field. Overs will be reduced from 18.22 pic.twitter.com/CgqHhfXZNZ
— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 10, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: We will start losing overs from 6:22 PM
While some covers have been peeled back, the majority remain securely in position. Currently, there is no rain falling. However, it's crucial to note that we'll begin losing overs from 6:22 pm, meaning that if the match were to conclude today, it would likely be a truncated affair. The dedicated ground staff is putting in extensive efforts to address a significant damp patch near mid-wicket. As we await further updates, please remain patient for the resumption of play.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers Are Being Taken Off
There is noticeable movement on the ground as the staff begins to peel back the top layer of the cover, indicating that the rain has likely subsided or ceased. While there is still a significant amount of cleaning work ahead, progress is being made as more covers are removed, which is a promising development.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers Are Still On
While most of the covers remain in place, there's a silver lining—the rain appears to have ceased. The diligent groundstaff has now shifted their focus to clearing water from the covers at one end of the ground.
Pak vs Ind match Rain wins.#INDvsPAK #colomboweather #AsiaCup #PAKvIND #ShaheenShahAfridi #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #rain pic.twitter.com/A5htCjkxzR
— a b d u l k h a d e r (___ ______) (@abdulkhader4665) September 10, 2023
Also Read: From Tendulkar Vs Akhtar To Kohli Vs Rauf: Biggest Player Battles From India Vs Pakistan - In Pics
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Groundsmen Doing Their Best
Despite their best efforts, the groundsmen are still struggling to cover the entire ground. The combination of strong winds and heavy rainfall has posed significant challenges, and it's been nearly 15 minutes since they began their task.
______ ___ ___ ____ ___ _____ _____ #AsiaCup23 #IndiaVsPakistan#colomboweather pic.twitter.com/WanxFdmBt6
— Aqib Jutt (@AqibJutt587159) September 10, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: It's Pouring In Colombo
The groundstaff faced an unexpected challenge as the rain suddenly began pouring down, catching them off guard. However, they swiftly regrouped and moved into position to protect the pitch, with even Fakhar Zaman lending a hand. As I type these words, the rain has intensified significantly, shifting from a moderate downpour to a torrential one within a matter of minutes.
Rain stops play : Heavy rain at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, ground staff struggling to cover the ground #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/fPgMVJDElw
— Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) September 10, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve Day Conditions
If no further play occurs today, the match will resume from this point tomorrow without any overs being deducted. Nevertheless, if there's an opportunity for a 20-over chase today, the umpires will make every effort to conclude the abbreviated match today, bypassing the need for the reserve day.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain Stops Play
weather is changing in Colombo #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #PakistanCricket #IndVsPak #pakvsind #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup23 #BabarAzam_@sabanaureen#FakharZaman #ShaheenShahAfridi #NaseemShah #ShadabKhan pic.twitter.com/J676GWJZZX
— cric.pakistan _ (@mbinasif_1) September 10, 2023
Also Read: Rohit Sharma Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record; List Of Most Fifty Plus Scores In Asia Cup History - In Pics
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Fingers Crossed
India vs Pakistan Hourly Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large On Asia Cup Super 4 Clash _#PAKvIND #colomboweather #pakvsind2023 pic.twitter.com/VorHGpfTVu
— Maya (@maya___987) September 10, 2023
Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Fans Flood Twitter With Memes As KL Rahul Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No Rain In Sight
Colombo ka weather to mery Future se ziada bright hogya hai __#INDvsPAK | #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OAN3DqeXtc
— Shaista _ (@ley_Taurus) September 10, 2023
Also Read: 'Shaheen Afridi Who?', Indian Fans React As Shubman Gill Dominates Shaheen Afridi - Watch
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Rain Make Comeback?
Rain might make comeback #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/e0Bu0SH7mm
— Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) September 10, 2023
Also Read: Here's Why Shreyas Iyer Not Playing India Vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash Of Asia Cup 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4
Match is about to start and the weather is absolutely perfect for the game.
Still it's sunny and expecting to be funny as well Pak vs India #AsiaCup2023 #colomboweather #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/gvowO2GjYZ
— Dr. Mudassir Malik (@mudassir_malik) September 10, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun and clear skies in Colombo
The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is bathed in sunshine ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday. Check HERE...
Good weather at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo __#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/xvoixuYHEQ
— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) September 10, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve Day Rules EXPLAINED
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match has a provision for Reserve Day on Monday with a threat of rain hovering over Colombo.
Check India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day Rules HERE.
LIVE Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check updated weather prediction
How's the Colombo weather looking ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
Check updated weather prediction for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear skies but forecast is concern
The skies over Colombo is currently clear but the there is concern over weather forecast for the rest of the day, according to Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.
Weather over Colombo looks decent with blue skies above. However the forecast is a concern with rains expected. I am hoping it will not be so as the world can't be deprived of an India vs Pakistan game for the 2nd time during such a short span.
— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 10, 2023
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When will play head to Reserve Day?
A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result. If this is not possible, the match moves to the reserve day. There is provision for reserve day in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. Will we require the need for the Reserve Day?
Colombo Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun is shining in Colombo
The sun is shining nice and bright over Colombo on Sunday morning ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. But will be the weather remain throughout the day or will rain spoil the party again? Check HERE...
Good news - Live pictures from Colombo
No rain, weather looks good, sun is out now.. ___#pakvsind2023 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/9TkgEOqK9M
— Shaharyar Ejaz _ (@SharyOfficial) September 10, 2023
Colombo Weather Live, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear skies in Colombo so far
The skies are clear in Colombo so far ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Will rain stay away from Colombo today? Check HERE...
What a beautiful day in Colombo. pic.twitter.com/77s7MXsyYb
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023
Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun finally appears on Sunday morning
There is some great news for the India and Pakistan cricket fans. The sun has finally made an appearance in Colombo ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Check HERE...
Bright,sunny and pleasant Sunday morning in Colombo!#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/RnPHA3TH1c
— Vimal _____ (@Vimalwa) September 10, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: No rain but cloudy in Colombo
There is no rain in Colombo yet but it's cloudy and overcast morning on Sunday ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R. Premadasa Stadium this afternoon. Check HERE...
Colombo,no rain but cloudy weather#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/yPI5IiWMoo
— Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) September 10, 2023
Colombo Weather Prediction, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve day available for this match
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has made a special change in rules for this tournament and added a special reserve day for this Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. If the match cannot be completed due to rain on Sunday, reserve day is available on Monday.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Colombo Weather Prediction: Cloudy morning in Colombo, WATCH
It is a cloudy Sunday early morning in Colombo ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 between India and Pakistan this afternoon. Check HERE...
Morning weather of Colombo...!!!! pic.twitter.com/EsfcgOpbNl
— CMT News24 (@CMTNews24) September 10, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain and storms predicted for evening
Saturday was a clear day in Colombo as Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went through without a hiccup with Sri Lanka coming out on top. However, rain and storm are predicted for Sunday evening with MET department predicting 90 per cent chance of rain. Will the India vs Pakistan get washed out again?
Hello and welcome to out LIVE Coverage of weather updates from Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.