trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660190
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Highlights: India Beat Pakistan

Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Reserve Day Live Update, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: There is 97 per cent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday as the India vs Pakistan match resumes in afternoon.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:01 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Update LIVE
LIVE Blog

Ind vs Pak Colombo Weather Update LIVE: Sunday's play has been halted, but a reserve day is in place on Monday in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. We'll return on Monday for a complete 50-over match, commencing at 15:00 local time, with India's innings starting from 24.1 overs.

The initial weather forecast predicted rain for today, but we did witness some gripping action as the Indian openers took on Pakistan's pace trio and set a solid platform before rain intervened. Although there was a brief pause, the rain returned, forcing the umpires to abandon play. Unfortunately, Monday's weather outlook isn't optimistic either.


We hope for an overnight change in conditions to ensure we can finish this exciting encounter. We anticipate the game's conclusion with fingers crossed for better weather luck.

Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day.

11 September 2023
23:01 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK: Game over

India have defeated Pakistan by 228 runs as they lose their 8th wicket and the couple of batters left have not come out to play due to injuries.

22:55 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Conditions: Match almost over

India are on cusp of winning this contest and it looks like rain will not comeback before the result.

22:34 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: No signs of rain

No signs of rain so far and we have had over 20 Overs bowled now so if it comes and spoils the party, we will have a result just in case.

21:28 PM

LIVE Colombo Weather: Match resumes

The match has resumed but the rain can make a return anytime to shock the fans once again. Shoaib Akhtar on social media was hoping the rain returns or keeps on going.

21:14 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Conditions: 9:20 start

The action will resume at 9:20 PM (IST) as the covers are being taken off. The conditions look fine at the moment but there is no guarantee that rain will not come back. No overs lost so far.

20:58 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Ground news

The groundstaff are working hard with ropes to clear the water on the field and we will get an update soon on what it is going to be. Hopefully, we haven't lost any overs till now.

Watch the video of Pandya cleaning up Babar here

20:43 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Rain Update: Good news

Good news is that the covers are coming off and the expected start time will be announced soon. The rain was not too heavy so we can expect the play to resume soon.

20:28 PM

LIVE Colombo Weather Conditions India vs Pakistan Match

If rain stops play after the 20th over (and if there is no play after that), Pakistan, to win at that stage, needs to be... 

108/0 

122/1 

140/2 

161/3

Pakistan will have to bat atleast till the 20th over if we want a result in this contest, otherwise, a point will be shared.

20:23 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update

Rain is back and Pakistan are 44/2 after 11 overs. Hopefully, it not a heavy shower this time and we don't lose any overs. If the rain does not stop, both teams will again share a point each.

20:01 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK: Ten overs done

Ten overs have been bowled by Team India and the signs of the weather look good at the moment. Rain is unlikely to comeback by the looks of the condition at the moment.

19:20 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Conditions

The chase has begun with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. Pakistan need 357 runs to win, the conditions look fine at the moment but we do have a rain stoppage expected.

17:29 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain Likely To Make Comebak

17:19 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Rain Make Comeback?

 

16:41 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Here We Go Again

After an agonizing wait of almost 24 hours, the moment has arrived for the game to continue. It's worth acknowledging the remarkable work done by the ground staff in ensuring the playing conditions are up to the mark. As the match gears up to restart, we see Kohli making his way to the center of the field, exuding confidence, while Rahul practices some shadow batting near the boundary rope, adding to the anticipation.

 

16:23 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Great News For Cricket Fans

The match will start at 4:40 PM. No overs lost. We need to have 5 to 6 overs of cricket to have a complete 50 overs match.

16:15 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Inspection At 4:20 PM

There is an inspection scheduled for 4.20 pm. For those joining us now, it's worth noting that the weather conditions in Colombo have improved, and the players have commenced their warm-up routines.

15:59 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Umpires Are Out In The Middle

The umpires are heading out to the middle for a brief inspection, and joining them is Rahul Dravid, who has hurriedly moved towards the pitch for his own assessment.

 

15:33 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers Are Still On

The field remains under cover, with Indian players gathered outside the dressing room, engaging in casual conversation amongst themselves. The prospect of play remains distant, and there's uncertainty whether it will occur at all.

15:15 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: And It's Raining Again

The brief moment of happiness was fleeting. The protective covers have been put back on. These past few days have been characterized by such interruptions. Rauf and Nawaz are diligently tallying the quantity of covers required to shield the entire playing field. A handful of spectators have gathered at the venue, their anticipation palpable. We should have recommenced the game by this point, but the covers remain firmly in position, prolonging the wait.

14:55 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Raining in Colombo, start to be delayed

It has started to rain in Colombo again. The Reserve Day of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is unlikely to start on time at 3pm IST.

13:58 PM

LIVE Colombo Weather Today, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain returns in Colombo, start to be delayed

The rain has returned in Colombo ahead of the resumption of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. The resumption of match at 3pm IST is likely to be delayed too.

13:24 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear blue skies in Colombo

There is finally some good news for the cricket fans are rain has cleared and we have clear blue skies over Colombo for the Reserve Day in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan.

12:40 PM

LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Sun is shining in Colombo

The weather has brightened up in Colombo ahead of the resumption of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on the Reserve Day on Monday. Check HERE...

12:04 PM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Match likely to resume on time

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan is likely to resume on time, at 3pm IST, on Monday on the Reserve Day despite early morning rain in Colombo.

11:12 AM

LIVE Colombo Weather Today, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: Wasim Akram gives weather update

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram provides weather update from Colombo on Reserve Day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday. Check HERE...

10:25 AM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Sun breaks through in Colombo

The sun is finally shining in Colombo after early morning showers on Monday. It remains to be seen if play can be started on time in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day on Monday.

09:52 AM

LIVE Colombo Weather Today, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Drizzling continues in Colombo

It's dark and gloomy in Colombo on Monday morning as drizzling continues on Reserve Day for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo. Check HERE...

09:01 AM

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Raining heavily in Colombo

More bad news for the cricket fans as it is raining heavily on Monday morning in Colombo on the Reserve Day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. The scheduled start of 3pm IST looks unlikely.

08:01 AM

Colombo Weather Today LIVE, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day: Raining since early Monday morning

The news from Colombo on Monday morning isn't great. It has been raining in the city since early Monday. It's unlikely that play on Reserve Day in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will begin on time. Check HERE...

07:18 AM

LIVE Updates Colombo Weather Today, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No chance of play on Monday?

The weather prediction for Monday in Colombo is looking very grim. One fan on social media posted that there is no chance of play on Monday, the Reserve day for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan. Check HERE...

06:18 AM

LIVE Colombo Weather Today, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain predicted on Reserve Day as well

The weather prediction is not looking bright for Colombo on the Reserve Day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match either. The weather department predicted 97 per cent chance of rain on Monday. There will be 99 per cent cloud cover by the time the game resumes at 3pm IST on Monday.

23:40 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Disadvantage For India

India faces a demanding schedule, with matches scheduled for three consecutive days on September 10, 11, and 12. Given the return of several key players from injuries, India aims to secure victory today to minimize player fatigue. Notably, individuals like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are making their comebacks after enduring extended periods of injury-related setbacks.

 

23:00 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When Will Match Start On Reserve Day?

Match will restart at 03:00 pm IST on Monday, September 11

 

22:30 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Minimum Overs Played

Crucially, a minimum of 20 overs must be bowled in both innings for a result to be declared. In the event that the Super Four match between these arch-rivals is washed out on the reserve day, India and Pakistan will divide the match points. With India's showdown against Babar Azam's team set to be decided on the reserve day, Rohit Sharma's men will swiftly prepare for their next Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka, scheduled less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the Pakistan encounter on Tuesday. Notably, India's highly anticipated Group A match earlier in the tournament was abandoned due to rain at the Pallekele Stadium.

 

21:56 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve Day Rules

India's Super Four clash against Pakistan is the sole fixture in the Asia Cup 2023 with a designated reserve day. Following rain-induced interruptions on Sunday, the match will resume on the reserve day, which falls on Monday, with the same score and conditions as the original match day. Initially, match officials were striving to conclude the India-Pakistan encounter on the originally scheduled day.

21:01 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Play To Continue On Reserve Day

Play has been suspended today, but we have a reserve day scheduled. Tomorrow, we'll resume with a full 50-over game, starting from 24.1 overs, at 15:00 local time. The prediction for today was rain, but we did witness some thrilling action as the Indian openers faced the Pakistan pace trio. Unfortunately, the rain returned, leading to the umpires calling off play. Weather conditions for tomorrow don't appear promising either, but we hope for an overnight change so we can conclude this exciting encounter. Join us tomorrow for the game's conclusion.

 

20:36 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers are back on

The umpires walk out to the field, with the game hanging in the balance. Suddenly, covers are rushed onto the pitch. Is rain making a return? The players, both from Pakistan and India, gaze skyward in anticipation. SKY points out the potential rain direction to Kohli. The covers are swiftly deployed, starting with the pitch and then the square, as nature's unpredictability keeps everyone on edge.

20:29 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Chris Gaffaney And Ruchira Palliyaguruge Explain Rules For Reserve Day

"We have got two main issues, near square leg and point, they are quiet wet and soft. The foundation of the ground there is too soft and dangerous for the players. We are trying to dry it with fans and will have a look in another 10-12 minutes. We think we are trying our best as groundstaff, possible looking at 9pm start but we have to see how it goes. Ideally we want to get as many overs as we can for both sides, but we don't know if it is 9pm or quarter to 9pm. Whatever the decision we make, if it is a 34-over game for a 9pm start and it starts to rain after play resumes then we start tomorrow with the same number of overs. But if we don't get any further decision on the number of overs today then we have a full 50-over game tomorrow."

 

20:18 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Another Inspection At 8.30 PM

A further inspection is scheduled for 8:30 PM. The presence of that damp patch is the primary reason causing the umpires to exercise caution in restarting the game. Let's keep our fingers crossed for more favourable news just 15 minutes from now.

 

20:12 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Second Inspection Underway

The umpires have emerged for their second inspection, focused on assessing the resilience of the damp pitches. Fortunately, none of them have shown any signs of weakening, which is certainly a positive development. Meanwhile, the groundstaff has brought out an improvised fan in an effort to expedite the drying process for the wet spot. Additionally, they are generously applying sawdust to aid in the drying process.

19:58 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Next Inspection At 8

Another inspection is set for 8:00 PM, and the ground crew is persistently addressing the wet spot. Let's remain hopeful that we receive encouraging updates shortly.

19:51 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Another Chat Between Umpires And Rohit Sharma

The umpires convened for their inspection, and presently find themselves in a gathering alongside Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Following this discussion, they are making their way towards Babar Azam for further deliberations. However, the demeanour of the cricketers does not exude much optimism for a resumption of play. We will continue to provide you with updates as the situation unfolds. Meanwhile, in Southampton, Trent Boult has dismantled the English top-order, and there is also an ongoing match in the CPL. If you prefer to enjoy live coverage instead of rain-related updates, consider switching to those tabs!

19:31 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Virat Kohli On The Ground

19:13 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Pitch Inspection At 7:30 PM

A pitch inspection is scheduled for 7:30 PM. It's crucial to remember that with the World Cup looming, both the umpires and team management are cautious about any unnecessary risks to the players. While our enthusiasm to see the team back in action is palpable, we must exercise patience and restraint for now.

 

19:06 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Umpire Talking With Rohit Sharma

The umpire recently held a brief conversation with Rohit Sharma, following which the Indian captain directed his teammates' attention to a specific area of the field. It appears that the persistent damp patch remains the issue, so we'll need to exercise a bit more patience before further action can be taken.

18:50 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Play Likely To Start Soon

Currently, there is no rain, but the field bears numerous wet patches. We have entered the "losing overs" phase if play resumes today. Rohit Sharma engages in a focused discussion with the coaching staff, while Virat Kohli shares a lighter moment with his teammates. Interestingly, there's no sight of the Pakistan players at the moment.

18:39 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing Condition

18:28 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Groundsmen Working Hard

18:20 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: We will start losing overs from 6:22 PM

While some covers have been peeled back, the majority remain securely in position. Currently, there is no rain falling. However, it's crucial to note that we'll begin losing overs from 6:22 pm, meaning that if the match were to conclude today, it would likely be a truncated affair. The dedicated ground staff is putting in extensive efforts to address a significant damp patch near mid-wicket. As we await further updates, please remain patient for the resumption of play.

18:02 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers Are Being Taken Off

There is noticeable movement on the ground as the staff begins to peel back the top layer of the cover, indicating that the rain has likely subsided or ceased. While there is still a significant amount of cleaning work ahead, progress is being made as more covers are removed, which is a promising development.

17:49 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Covers Are Still On

While most of the covers remain in place, there's a silver lining—the rain appears to have ceased. The diligent groundstaff has now shifted their focus to clearing water from the covers at one end of the ground.

Also Read: From Tendulkar Vs Akhtar To Kohli Vs Rauf: Biggest Player Battles From India Vs Pakistan - In Pics

17:31 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Groundsmen Doing Their Best

Despite their best efforts, the groundsmen are still struggling to cover the entire ground. The combination of strong winds and heavy rainfall has posed significant challenges, and it's been nearly 15 minutes since they began their task.

17:23 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: It's Pouring In Colombo

The groundstaff faced an unexpected challenge as the rain suddenly began pouring down, catching them off guard. However, they swiftly regrouped and moved into position to protect the pitch, with even Fakhar Zaman lending a hand. As I type these words, the rain has intensified significantly, shifting from a moderate downpour to a torrential one within a matter of minutes.

17:00 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve Day Conditions

If no further play occurs today, the match will resume from this point tomorrow without any overs being deducted. Nevertheless, if there's an opportunity for a 20-over chase today, the umpires will make every effort to conclude the abbreviated match today, bypassing the need for the reserve day.

16:27 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Fingers Crossed

Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Fans Flood Twitter With Memes As KL Rahul Replace Injured Shreyas Iyer

16:00 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No Rain In Sight

Also Read: 'Shaheen Afridi Who?', Indian Fans React As Shubman Gill Dominates Shaheen Afridi - Watch

15:10 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Will Rain Make Comeback?

Also Read: Here's Why Shreyas Iyer Not Playing India Vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash Of Asia Cup 2023

 

14:58 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

Match is about to start and the weather is absolutely perfect for the game.

14:17 PM

Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun and clear skies in Colombo

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is bathed in sunshine ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday. Check HERE...

13:24 PM

LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve Day Rules EXPLAINED

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match has a provision for Reserve Day on Monday with a threat of rain hovering over Colombo.

Check India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day Rules HERE.

12:33 PM

LIVE Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check updated weather prediction

How's the Colombo weather looking ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Check updated weather prediction for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.

12:04 PM

LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear skies but forecast is concern

The skies over Colombo is currently clear but the there is concern over weather forecast for the rest of the day, according to Sri Lankan commentator Roshan Abeysinghe ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

11:57 AM

India vs Pakistan LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

11:17 AM

Colombo Weather LIVE Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When will play head to Reserve Day?

A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result. If this is not possible, the match moves to the reserve day. There is provision for reserve day in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. Will we require the need for the Reserve Day?

10:45 AM

Colombo Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun is shining in Colombo

The sun is shining nice and bright over Colombo on Sunday morning ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. But will be the weather remain throughout the day or will rain spoil the party again? Check HERE...

10:03 AM

Colombo Weather Live, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear skies in Colombo so far

The skies are clear in Colombo so far ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Will rain stay away from Colombo today? Check HERE...

09:28 AM

Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun finally appears on Sunday morning

There is some great news for the India and Pakistan cricket fans. The sun has finally made an appearance in Colombo ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Check HERE...

08:48 AM

Colombo Weather Live Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: No rain but cloudy in Colombo

There is no rain in Colombo yet but it's cloudy and overcast morning on Sunday ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R. Premadasa Stadium this afternoon. Check HERE...

07:56 AM

Colombo Weather Prediction, India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Reserve day available for this match

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has made a special change in rules for this tournament and added a special reserve day for this Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. If the match cannot be completed due to rain on Sunday, reserve day is available on Monday.

07:12 AM

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Colombo Weather Prediction: Cloudy morning in Colombo, WATCH

It is a cloudy Sunday early morning in Colombo ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 between India and Pakistan this afternoon. Check HERE...

06:42 AM

LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain and storms predicted for evening

Saturday was a clear day in Colombo as Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went through without a hiccup with Sri Lanka coming out on top. However, rain and storm are predicted for Sunday evening with MET department predicting 90 per cent chance of rain. Will the India vs Pakistan get washed out again?

06:41 AM

Hello and welcome to out LIVE Coverage of weather updates from Colombo for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. 

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train