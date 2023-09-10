India received a big blow ahead of the IND vs PAK clash of Asia Cup 2023 as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out. India captain Rohit Sharma dropped the bomb after losing the toss to Pakistan's Babar Azam. The Pakistan skipper opted to field first after winning the toss, asking India to put up a total. In the first-round clash too, India had batted first but after winning the toss. With rain threat looming large, it will be interesting to see if the decision turns out right or not. The shocker for India is that Shreyas Iyer, who recently recovered from back injury, was ruled out due to back spasm ahead of the Pakistan clash.

Rohit informed Ravi Shastri at the toss that KL Rahul was back in the playing XI, but not in place of wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan but Iyer. "Two changes - Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him," Rohit said. The India skipper further said that they are not thinking too much about the weather conditions but playing good cricket in the tournament.

Pakistan wins the toss and elects to field first in Colombo! _ The pitch looks dry and promises early movement for the seamers, with spin likely to play a big role later on.



Who will come out on top in this thrilling showdown? ____#AsiaCup2023 #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/ibM3r4VWbX September 10, 2023

Additionally, Mohammed Shami makes way for Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the Nepal clash for the birth of his first child with wife Sanjana Ganesan. Bumrah's inclusion sharpens the bowling department for sure. He is set to share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj. Shardul Thakur is the third seamer in the side with Hardik Pandya being the batting all-rounder, who bowls medium pace. Kuldeep Yadav is the lone spinner in the side while Ishan Kishan has managed to retain his place in the XI courtesy the injury to Iyer.

Pakistan had announced their playing XI a day before, like they have been doing all through this tournament. They made one change. Spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz had played the first game vs India. In this match, Pakistan have included Faheem Ashraf. Rest of the team remains the same.