Highlights, KKR vs RR Scorecard IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Hits Century As RR Beat KKR By 2 Wickets

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the second-placed side in the IPL 2024 standings Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (April 16) at the iconic Eden Gardens in what will be a fight for the top spot. Sunil Narine has proven to be KKR's x-factor this season and he has delivered on numerous occasions. However, the batting lineup of Rajasthan is up and firing with likes of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and more delivering in almost every game. What remains a worry for RR is the availability of Buttler.

Eden Gardens is known as a batters parasdise it hosted 84 IPL matches so far. Team chasing have won 50 out of the 84 IPL games played in this Kolkata venue. KKR so far have only faced defeat twice this season whereas RR have faced loss only once.

