Highlights, KKR vs RR Scorecard IPL 2024: Jos Buttler Hits Century As RR Beat KKR By 2 Wickets
KKR vs RR (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Shreyas Iyer and co host Sanju Samson's RR.
Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the second-placed side in the IPL 2024 standings Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (April 16) at the iconic Eden Gardens in what will be a fight for the top spot. Sunil Narine has proven to be KKR's x-factor this season and he has delivered on numerous occasions. However, the batting lineup of Rajasthan is up and firing with likes of Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and more delivering in almost every game. What remains a worry for RR is the availability of Buttler.
Eden Gardens is known as a batters parasdise it hosted 84 IPL matches so far. Team chasing have won 50 out of the 84 IPL games played in this Kolkata venue. KKR so far have only faced defeat twice this season whereas RR have faced loss only once.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 Match Between RR And KKR Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: 9 in 6 to win
RR need 9 in 6 to win with Jos Buttler on strike. What a game we have had, KKR have the pressure from the corners after that last over from Harshit Rana.
RR: 215/8 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: GONE!
Rovman Powell LBW by Sunil Narine after hitting 26 off 13 balls. KKR on a roll as they finally get the dangerous Powell out in this contest.
RR: 178/7 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: RR Need A Miracle
Rajasthan Royals need a miracle at the moment as they have lost Shimron Hetmyer for a duck. Can KKR seal the deal with a wicket soon or will RR produce a miracle?
RR: 137/6 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Another one
R Ashwin caught by Raghuvanshi bowled by Varun. KKR get another wicket as RR go five down. Shimron Hetmyer comes in the middle.
RR: 121/5 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Jurel departs
Dhruv Jurel trapped LBW by Sunil Narine. Can anyone keep this man of this contest? I don't think so. RR go four down but Buttler is still in the middle.
RR: 110/4 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: GONE!
Riyan Parag 33 (14) caught by Andre Russell bowled by Harshit Rana. RR lose their fourth wicket KKR trap the RR star in the end.
RR: 97/3 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Gone!
Sanju Samson 12 (8) caught by Sunil Narine bowled by Harshit Rana. Big wicket for KKR but RR keep the flow of runs going with Buttler and Parag.
RR: 79/2 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: RR Bounce Back
Royals bounce back with some boundaries from Samson and Buttler. KKR have dropped the RR captain early in the innings.
RR: 47/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (9) caught at slip by Venkatesh Iyer bowled by Vaibhav Arora. What a stunning start for KKR at their home.
RR: 20/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Post 223 Vs RR
Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 223 runs on the board, thanks to a sensational hundred from Sunil Narine and some brilliant cameos from the likes of Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer and the great Rinku Singh.
KKR: 223/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Big wicket
Sunil Narine out bowled by Trent Boult who shakes his hand after the wicket. KKR lose their danger man and RR have a glimmer of hope now to restrict KKR under 230 runs.
KKR: 199/5 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Century For Narine
Sunil Narine hits century in just 49 balls. Rajasthan Royals in deep trouble at the moment as Narine and Russell are in the middle with 7 wickets in hand.
KKR: 184/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Gone!
Shreyas Iyer LBW by Yuzvendra Chahal. RR get the KKR captain and a review is also lost for Kolkata. Andre Russell comes into the middle to join Narine now.
KKR: 146/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: KKR 2 down
Kolkata Knight Riders go two down but it looks like nothing will stop Sunil Narine from going after the RR spinner. Ashwin smashed for two sixes and a four in the 12th over.
KKR: 125/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Fifty for Narine
Sunil Narine hits fifty in just 29 balls. KKR have taken the attack back to Rajasthan Royals that too infront on their main spinners Chahal and Ashwin.
KKR: 100/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Narine key for Kolkata
Sunil Narine is getting in the groove slowly and it is danger signs for the Rajasthan Royals at the moment. Raghuvanshi is also looking in fine touch right now.
KKR: 80/1 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Big wicket
Phil Salt caught and bowled by Avesh Khan. RR get the first wicket after dropping Salt on duck. KKR looking to get some much needed runs in the powerplay.
KKR: 44/1 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Tight Start From RR
Rajasthan Royals have kept Phil Salt and Sunil Narine quiet so far at the Eden Gardens. Three overs gone and KKR have just 20 runs on the board so far.
KKR: 20/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Dropped!
Phil Salt dropped on zero by Riyan Parag. How much will RR pay for that mistake? In the last game he was dropped on zero and he scored 89.
KKR: 2/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Toss Report
Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against KKR at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Action Coming Your Way
Just 30 minutes more and we will have an update on toss. The KKR and RR clash is expected to be a high-scoring thriller and the captain who will win the toss will look to chase on this venue.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs RR: Toss Timing
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the clash between KKR and RR. Captains Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson will be coming out to flip coin toss soon.
LIVE IPL 2024: Jaiswal to shine?
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been struggling so far this year and he will look to make the difference tonight when the team locks horn with KKR at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR Updates: Pitch Report
The conditions at the Eden Gardens support the team chasing and the batters. At times, it can become a nightmare for the bowlers if the opposition batting lineup find their rhythm at this venue.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: Eden Gardens Ready For Action
Eden Gardens is ready for action between KKR and RR. It is a fight for the top spot of the table and fans are eager to see which team comes out on top.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR: RR's plan for Narine?
Sunil Narine can change the game single-handedly if he gets going in the powerplay for KKR as we have seen in this season's IPL so far. Let's see how RR tackle against him in this contest.
KKR vs RR LIVE: KKR's Probable Playing 11 And Impact Sub
KKR Probable XI: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Substitute: Venkatesh Iyer
IPL LIVE Score KKR vs RR: Will Jos Buttler Play Today?
Despite no updates on the availability of the four players—R Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, and Nandre Burger—who were absent in the previous game, it was observed that Ashwin engaged in an extensive batting net session.
LIVE Updates KKR vs RR: Check Weather And Pitch Report
Expect hot and humid weather during the day, but be prepared for an unusual breeze in the evening along with partial cloud cover. Dew may come into play, potentially aiding the chasing team.
IPL 2024 KKR vs RR Live: Check Dream11 Prediction
KKR Vs RR clash is expected to be a high-octane contest. Some big players taking part in the match today. Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag among others.
KKR Vs RR LIVE: Check Head To Head Record
The rivalry between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been closely contested over the years. Out of the 27 matches played between them, KKR has emerged victorious 14 times, while RR has clinched victory in 13 matches. In their recent encounters, both teams have won two games each out of their last four meetings.
However, when playing at the iconic Eden Gardens, KKR holds a notable advantage over RR. With a tally of 6 wins to 3, KKR has demonstrated dominance on their home turf against the Royals. This historical context adds an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to their upcoming clashes.
RR vs KKR LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal [Impact Substitute: Donovan Ferreira/Keshav Maharaj]
KKR Probable XI: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy [Impact Substitute: Venkatesh Iyer]
KKR vs RR Live IPL 2024: Check Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs KKR Updates
Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what will be a fight for the first spot in the points table of the IPL 2024 season. The match will take place at Eden Gardens and the visitors can expect a tough contest tomorrow.