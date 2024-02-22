Highlights, DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Match No.1 Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai Indians Win Thriller By 3 Wickets
MI-W vs DC-W, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets.
Trending Photos
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: The Women’s Premier League 2024 season started with defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals lockings horns in Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sanjana did something magical to win the game for Mumbai when her team needed 5 runs off the last ball. She smashed a six and Delhi failed to take revenge from the defending champs.
While overseas players dominated last year, Indian cricketers seek to make their mark, with young talents like Shreyanka Patil exemplifying this shift. Having earned her maiden India cap and showcasing her skills in other leagues, Patil represents the growing prowess of domestic players. Similarly, Titas Sadhu from Delhi Capitals, after notable performances in recent matches, stands as another testament to burgeoning Indian talent.
Highlights of Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women in Women's Premier League 2024.
LIVE WPL 2024: Goodnight!
What a thrilling start to the 2024 edition of the tournament! Sajana, a newcomer to the scene, emerged as the hero of the day with a sensational last-ball six, securing victory when her team needed five runs. It's moments like these that truly showcase the excitement and talent in women's cricket, and Sajana's remarkable performance has undoubtedly made her a new topic of talk of the sport.
LIVE WPL 2024 DC vs MI: SIX!
A last ball six from S Sajana when Mumbai Indians needed 5 to win has got her team the victory. Capsey is on her knees watching what just happened, that's how champions side play, what a finish to this first game of WPL 2024.
MI-W: 173/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC vs MI: Mumbai need 30
Mumbai Indians need 28 runs in 17 balls. Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle for their team. Delhi need a wicket at the moment.
MIW: 145/3 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC vs MI: Gone!
Yastika Bhatia 57 (45) caught by Kapp bowled by Arundhati Reddy. Mumbai Indians in control but they have now lost a set batter. Harmanpreet is on 34 off 23 at the moment.
MI-W: 120/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024: Captain gets going
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has shifted gears with some fours, she is now on 24 off 18. Mumbai Indians need 67 in 42 balls now and Delhi desperately need a wicket.
MI-W: 106/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Fifty for Bhatia
Yastika Bhatia has completed her fifty. Mumbai Indians women cricket team are in control at the moment but skipper Harmanpreet also needs to get going now.
MI-W: 90/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Bhatia on fire
Yastika Bhatia is the aggressor at the moment, she is batting on 42 off 28 balls with 7 fours and a six. Harmanpreet Kaur on the other end is on 7 off 7.
MI-W: 72/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Gone!
Nat Sciver-Brunt 19 (17) out bowled by Arundhati Reddy. Delhi Capitals get the dangerous batter out and are in control now.
MI-W: 57/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Bhatia gets going
Yastika Bhatia on the other end also gets going with Nat Sciver-Brunt. Mumbai Indians are back in this contest with 36 funs from 30 balls so far.
MI-W: 36/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Brunt takes charge
Nat Sciver-Brunt is taking the charge against Delhi Capitals bowlers. runs from that third over, just brilliant batting from the MI batter.
MI-W: 21/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Kapp strikes
Marizanne Kapp strikes on the second ball as Hayley Matthews is caught behind by Bhatia. Delhi Capitals off to a dream start.
MI-W: 0/1 (1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: DC post 171
Delhi Capitals have got 171 runs on the board and that is a fine score at Chinnaswamy. After a bad start, Delhi Capitals bounced back in style with Alice Capsey and Meg Lanning.
DC-W: 171/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Big wicket!
Alice Capsey 75 (53) LBW by Amelia Kerr. Mumbai Indians finally get the dangerous Capsey out, she goes for a reverse sweep but gets trapped.
DC: 147/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Capsey On Fire
Alice Capsey has single handedly got Delhi Capitals on top of this contest. She is batting on 72 off 49 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes.
DC-W: 127/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Six!
Saika Ishaque to Capsey and that one goes for a massive six. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Saika Ishaque into the attack for Mumbai Indians.
DC-W: 104/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Fifty for Capsey
Alice Capsey hits fifty in 37 balls, she is batting on 51 at the moment with 6 fours and 2 sixes. Delhi Capitals in control at the moment.
DC-W: 89/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Kerr comes in
Amelia Kerr comes into the attack for Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews come in next searching for wickets. Capsey and Lanning in the middle for Delhi.
DC-W: 66/1 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: DC bounce back
Delhi Capitals have bounced back with Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey in the middle batting brilliantly. Mumbai Indians with Amelia Kerr and Saika Ishaque.
DC-W: 58/1 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: MI on top
Mumbai Indians women cricket team are on top of this contest at the moment. Alice Capsey has joined Meg Lanning in the middle.
DC-W: 24/1 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Gone!
Shafali Verma 1 (8) out bowled by Shabnim Ismail. Delhi Capitals off to a bad start as Mumbai Indians get the dangerous Shafali out.
DC-W: 6/1 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Action begins
Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma open for Delhi Capitals women cricket. Mumbai Indians attack the stumps with Shabnim at the moment.
DC-W: 0/0 (0.1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2024 MI-W vs DC-W: Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey.
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Toss report
Mumbai Indians women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals women cricket.
LIVE WPL 2024: Opening Ceremony Ends
As the curtains fall on the opening ceremony, don't stray too far! Stay tuned as we'll be bringing you live coverage of the inaugural match of the WPL 2024 season: Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians. The action kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, so be sure to join us for all the excitement!
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: SRK is here
Shahrukh Khan has set the stage on fire. Women Premier League 2024 opening ceremony is lit up by the King of Bollywood.
King Khan performance at the WPL opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/YCvQwuxtCV
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 23, 2024
LIVE WPL 2024 DC-W vs MI-W: Performances in process
Varun Dhawan, Sidhhart Malhotra, Karthik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff have performed for every team participating in the WPL 2024 so far.
A GRAND start to the #TATAWPL opening ceremony
Kartik Aaryan captivates the crowd with a stellar performance @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/PCcChO9p6y
Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024
LIVE WPL 2024: Opening Ceremony Begins
The Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening ceremony begins and it Karthik Aaryan starting it in style. The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 8 PM (IST).
LIVE WPL 2024: How SRK prepared for Opening Ceremony
A look at the video of the Shahrukh Khan preparing for the Opening Ceremony of the Women Premier League (WPL) 2024.
LIVE WPL 2024: Revenge day for Delhi
Delhi Capitals women cricket team can take revenge for last year's final in 2023 where Mumbai Indians defeated them to lift the trophy. It is a repeat of the finals from last year.
LIVE WPL 2024: SRK to perform in Opening Ceremony
At 58 years old, Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate Bollywood, maintaining his position as one of the industry's top actors. In the past year, he delighted audiences with blockbuster hits such as "Pathaan" and "Dunki," which not only performed exceptionally well in India but also garnered significant attention in international markets. He will now perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony in Bengaluru.
LIVE WPL 2024 MI-W vs DC-W: Lanning on first game
"I think we've got some world-class players from all around the world, which is great. Put that together with all the Indian players who are very experienced now and well known, that really creates some really high-quality cricket. The younger players coming in are getting some opportunity to play on a really big stage and sort of announce themselves. So, I think it caters for everyone in a lot of ways and provides some great opportunities," Lanning was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.
LIVE WPL 2024 MI-W vs DC-W: Celebrities performing today
Shahrukh Khan with Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Karthik Aaryan and more will perform at the opening ceremony. The first match of WPL 2024 will begin at 8 PM (IST).
LIVE WPL 2024 MI-W vs DC-W: Chinnaswamy ready for action
The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is ready for WPL 2024 action. The first game will take place between Mumbai Indians women and Delhi Capitals women.
MI vs DC LIVE: Who Has Scored Most Runs In A Mumbai Vs Delhi Contest?
The answer is Delhi Capitals Women captain Meg Lanning for DC - 110 in 3 innings and Nat Sciver-Brunt for MI-W - 83 run in 2 innings.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
MI vs DC WPL 2023 head to head Stats and Record
Matches: 3
DC Won: 1
MI Won: 2
MI-W vs DC-W LIVE Updates: BCCI's gift for female fans
Huge day for women fans. They can come to Chinnaswamy stadium and watch the match as well as opening ceremony for free.
_ To all the women cricket fans
Come and witness the Grand Opening Ceremony and match for FREE*!
*Read the Ts & Cs below _ pic.twitter.com/3LpATQp18d
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024
WPL 2024 MI vs DC LIVE: Lanning is excited
"We have had a bit more time to get together as a squad this year. We have had some camps throughout the year as well, which has helped the players to improve. I have been looking forward to this tournament for a while. It was great to be a part of this tournament last season. I have been playing some cricket in Australia. I am coming into this tournament with confidence and looking forward to helping the Delhi Capitals win as many games as possible," Lanning said according to a release.
MI vs DC LIVE Updates: Squads
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
MI-W Vs DC-W LIVE Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match of WPL 2024 and all other games are of course available to be watched.
LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: Celebrities performing at opening ceremony
The match starts at 7.30 pm IST but before that there will be an opening cermony held at the same ground in which A-listers of Bollywood will be performing including 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan. The other performers are Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff.
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The first match of the WPL 2024 is scheduled for a 7.30 pm IST start. But there could be a delay if the opening ceremony takes time to complete.
MI-W Vs DC-W LIVE Updates: SRK hugs Lannig, Harman and Ganguly
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be performing at the opening ceremony of WPL 2024 and all eyes will be on his performance. Doing rehearsals a day before the show, SRK met DC and MI teams as well coaching staff. WPL shared video of Lanning performing the iconic pose by SRK while the actor also hugged her, Harman and Sourav Ganguly warmly.
KING KHAN is all set for #TATAWPL Opening Ceremony ___
Hurry _ and get your tickets at https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/7VDjZ1dRw4
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals WPL LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Tania Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu
MI-W Vs DC-W LIVE Updates: Meet all 5 captains
Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Mumbai Indians Women while Meg Lanning will captain Delhi Capitals Women. Alyssa Healy leads UP Warriorz while Beth Mooney is captan of Gujarat Giants. Lastly, Smriti Mandhana to captain Royal Challengers Bangalorw again.
CAN. NOT. WAIT _
The #TATAWPL Season 2 is less than 24 hours away _ pic.twitter.com/yg6vY26an1
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024
LIVE Women's Premier League 2024: All Eyes On SRK
Shahrukh Khan joins Bollywood stars at WPL 2024 opening ceremony at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 23.
LIVE Women's Premier League 2024: Both Teams Full Squad
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi