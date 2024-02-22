Highlights, DC-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Match No.1 Cricket Scorecard: Mumbai Indians Win Thriller By 3 Wickets

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: The Women’s Premier League 2024 season started with defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals lockings horns in Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sanjana did something magical to win the game for Mumbai when her team needed 5 runs off the last ball. She smashed a six and Delhi failed to take revenge from the defending champs.

While overseas players dominated last year, Indian cricketers seek to make their mark, with young talents like Shreyanka Patil exemplifying this shift. Having earned her maiden India cap and showcasing her skills in other leagues, Patil represents the growing prowess of domestic players. Similarly, Titas Sadhu from Delhi Capitals, after notable performances in recent matches, stands as another testament to burgeoning Indian talent.

