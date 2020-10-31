Hilarious run-out involving two Pakistan batsmen leaves Twitter bemused, Watch!

In Friday’s (October 30) first ODI game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe being played at Rawalpindi, a hilarious incident took place which has caught the eye of the fans all over the globe.

The incident took place in the 26th over of the Pakistani innings when opener Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail were at the crease. The southpaw, Imam, had cut away the ball to point but a terrible mix-up led to both batsmen frantically trying to reach back into the batting-end which ultimately led to the well set Imam’s dismissal for 58 (off 75 balls).

Several fans took to Twitter and left no stone unturned in making fun of the amusing incident:

Pakistanis and runouts. Some things never change.#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/5edPaVfPu7 — S A L A R (@JabraAfridian) October 30, 2020

The hosts had won the toss and opted to bat first. Imam and Sohail (71 off 82 balls) scored half-centuries to take the hosts in command. Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf launched the late fireworks to ensure that Pakistan finished on a strong 281/8 from their allotted 50 overs.

Chasing the total, the visitors put up a brave fight with their talisman Brendon Taylor scoring a majestic 112 (off 117 balls; 4x11, 6x3) with Wesley Madhevere also scoring a gritty 55 (off 61 balls). Taylor’s knock however went in vain as Zimbabwe folded up for 255 with Shaheen Afridi’s five wicket haul (5-49) while the seasone Wahab Riaz also picked up 4 wickets.

The second of the three match ODI series is scheduled to be played tomorrow (Sunday, November 1) at the same venue.