close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

Indian cricket team head coach hiring may get delayed

The last date for filing an application for the position of head coach was July 30. Former India player Ravi Shastri is the current coach of the Indian cricket team.

Indian cricket team head coach hiring may get delayed
File Image

Mumbai: The hiring procedure for the new coach of Indian cricket team may get delayed as the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has not yet given the undertaking of conflict of interest, a top source within the Committee of Administrators has said.

"As of now, newly formed CAC has not given any undertaking of conflict of interest. So the hiring process of the coach may get delayed. But we are expecting the undertaking soon. All are former cricketers and they are doing something or the other. Some are commentators, coach or running an academy. As of now, there is no alternative. We are expecting the undertaking soon from them," the source told ANI on Wednesday.

The last date for filing an application for the position of head coach was July 30.

ANI had learned through top sources of the board that Saba Karim, the General Manager of Cricket Operations, was asked by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) to give new names for the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

The new CAC was to be monitored by the COA and then the appointment of the new head coach of the Indian team would have been done.

"This CAC will have three members and they will also see that there is no conflict of interest. Whether this CAC team can be appointed or not is also a major concern as the CAC can only be formed in Annual General Meeting (AGM), but we will see what will happen," a senior BCCI official had told ANI.

The earlier CAC comprised of former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. Tendulkar and Laxman had resigned from the CAC while there was no information from Sourav Ganguly. So a new committee was to be formed for the appointment of head coach.

On being asked whether there will be any suggestions from the captain on the appointment of head coach, the source had said it`s up to the committee if they want to take suggestions or not.

Tags:
BCCICricket Advisory CommitteeCommittee of AdministratorsIndian cricket coach
Next
Story

Australian coach Justin Langer confirms Khawaja and Pattinson for Ashes Opener

Must Watch

PT43M9S

Watch Debate: After triple talaq bill, is it time now for 'One Nation One Law'?