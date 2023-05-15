How Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Qualify For Playoffs After Defeat Against Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disappointing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk by seven wickets on Sunday. A win against KKR would have made sure CSK seal the qualification into the playoffs and also the top two spot finish would have handed them two chances of reaching the final. The defeat at their home fortress Chepauk has handed MS Dhoni's side a major roadblock as their top-two spot finish is in doubt now. CSK no longer have their place in Qualifier 1 now.

The situation suggests that if Chennai Super Kings win their final league match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, they will qualify for the knockout stage regardless of any other results. However, if CSK lose that game against DC and both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) win at least one of their remaining games alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) winning both of its remaining games will have CSK with only 15 points, which will mean they will not qualify. So yes, it is somewhat of a do-or-die clash for Dhoni's team on Saturday. Gujarat Titans sit comfortably on top of the table with 16 points from their 12 games played so far.

What did Dhoni say after defeat against KKR?

"One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realise it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I don't think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference. If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that's what really got to us," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony. (WATCH: MS Dhoni Autographs Sunil Gavaskar’s Shirt During Lap Of Honour After Final IPL 2023 Home Game In Chepauk)

"(Can't blame anyone for the loss) Yes, I think so. Whenever there is no certainty about dew that is when the decision (at the toss) becomes slightly tricky. And as I said, you win the toss and you bowl first and you realize there is no dew in the second innings, chasing 150 against their spinners could have been tough too. So we can't really blame any batter or bowler for this loss. They tried their best, but the conditions had a big impact on the game," he added.

Dhoni on Shivam Dube's blistering form

"(Of what has been told to Shivam Dube this season) Well we have spoken a lot, it should remain in the dressing room what we spoke to him. What are the areas he needs to work on. Very happy with the way he has done and it's important for him to keep continuing game after game and not get satisfied with what he has done. He has done that job for us in the middle overs to get us as many runs as possible. So I just wish him that he keeps continuing," Dhoni remarked.

"(On Deepak Chahar) He is somebody who swings the ball and has a fair idea of the game, where to keep the fielders and he bowls accordingly. He is definitely an asset. At times... I feel now he is very experienced to realize at times that if it is not swinging what is the length to bowl. Because in games where you don't have too many runs on the board, you have to get slightly smart.. once you know it's not swinging (for him), it will not swing for anyone," he concluded.