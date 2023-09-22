ICC Announces Prize Money In Cricket World Cup 2023, Winner To Get More Than Rs 33 Crore

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize money for the winner of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Like in 2019, the winner of the World Cup will fetch $4 million, which comes to around Rs 33 crore in Indian Rupees. The total prize money announced by ICC is $ 10 million, which comes to Rs 76 crore approximately. The runners of the tournament will be awarded with $4 million, which will be anywhere near Rs 16 crore.

ICC has also announced the prize money for the group stage games as well. The teams will win $40,000 for every win in the group stage. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000, said the ICC press release. The biggest men's event of the cricket calendar will span 48 matches across 10 venues, commencing on 5 October with the rematch of the Final of the previous edition between defending Champions England and New Zealand.

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23



Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 __



Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! __



Credits :

Music - Pritam

Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita_ pic.twitter.com/DxwBdTH4TQ— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) September 20, 2023

Pakistan have announced their final World Cup squad. They have replaced Naseem Shah with Hasan Ali, which is a like-for-like replacement. Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan side. Haris Rauf has recovered in time ahead of the World and will form the pace bowling attack along with Shaheen Afridi, Hasan and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

As far as India are concerned, they will announce their final 15 on September 27, a day before all the ten teams can make changes to their provisional squads. All eyes will be on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer as these two's fitness and form are a bit of concern for India ahead of the ten-team event. Axar injured his thigh in the Asia Cup match while Iyer has had his issues with back injury. Iyer has recovered from the back spam he sustained in the Asia Cup and selectors will keep a close eye on his performance in the ODI World Cup.

India have not won a World Cup since 2011. They have, in fact, have not won a single ICC trophy in ten years. The World Cup at home is a huge opportunity to finish the trophy drought. But that also puts a massive pressure on their shoulders.