ICC

ICC condoles demise of DLS method founder Tony Lewis

Lewis, who passed away at the age of 78 recently, had developed the original Duckworth-Lewis method jointly with Frank Duckworth.

ICC condoles demise of DLS method founder Tony Lewis
Image credits: ICC official website

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday expressed its sadness on the sad demise of mathematician Tony Lewis, who co-developed the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system of calculating target scores in rain-affected limited-overs matches.

Lewis, who passed away at the age of 78 recently, had developed the original Duckworth-Lewis method jointly with Frank Duckworth, which was adopted by the ICC in 1999. After the retirements of Duckworth and Lewis, Steven Stern became the custodian of the method and his name was added to the system in 2014.

Paying tribute to Lewis, ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice said that the former's contribution to the game is huge as the current system of resetting targets in international cricket is based on the one developed by him.

"Tony’s contribution to cricket is huge. The present day system of resetting targets in international cricket is based on the one developed by him and Frank more than two decades ago," the ICC press release quoted Allardice as saying.

"His contribution to the game of cricket will be remembered for years to come and we send our condolences to his family and friends," he added.

Lewis, a graduate in mathematics and statistics from Sheffield University, retired as a lecturer of Quantitative Research Methods from Oxford Brookes University. He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.

 

 

 

Tags:
ICCCricketDRSTony LewisDuckworth-Lewis method
Next
Story

'Chef' Mayank Agarwal showcases his culinary skills amid 21-day lockdown--Watch

Trending

Pakistan fights coronavirus battle with China&#039;s help but leaves PoK orphan

Pakistan fights coronavirus battle with China's help but leaves PoK orphan
Indian Navy&#039;s temperature gun, low-cost personal protective gear to help coronavirus fighters

Indian Navy's temperature gun, low-cost personal protective gear to help coronavirus fighters
Nizamuddin Markaz invitees&#039; tracing on; India coronavirus COVID-19 cases jump 437 to 1834, deaths 41

Nizamuddin Markaz invitees' tracing on; India coronavirus COVID-19 cases jump 437 to 1834, deaths 41

COVID-19: Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asks followers to follow government orders, says he is in quarantine

COVID-19: Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asks followers to follow government orders, says he is in quarantine
ISIS terrorists may launch lone wolf attack on Delhi Police during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: Advisory

ISIS terrorists may launch lone wolf attack on Delhi Police during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown: Advisory
WHO chief praises Indian government&#039;s package of Rs 1.67 lakh crore to combat coronavirus COVID-19 menace

WHO chief praises Indian government's package of Rs 1.67 lakh crore to combat coronavirus COVID-19 menace
Centre to accept foreign donations for PM CARES fund set up to fight COVID-19: Sources

Centre to accept foreign donations for PM CARES fund set up to fight COVID-19: Sources
COVID-19 spread: Goal to ensure minimum loss of life, PM Narendra Modi tells state CMs; testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine to remain areas of focus

COVID-19 spread: Goal to ensure minimum loss of life, PM Narendra Modi tells state CMs; testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine to remain areas of focus
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors to be used for treating coronavirus positive patients

Plasma from COVID-19 survivors to be used for treating coronavirus positive patients

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for 29 main subjects; class 9 and 11 students to be promoted on school-based assessments

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, CBSE to conduct class 10, 12 exams for 29 main subjects; class 9 and 11 students to be promoted on school-based assessments