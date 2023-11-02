ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Eoin Morgan Rubbishes Rumours Of Becoming Next England Coach Replacing Matthew Mott

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has dismissed rumours that he could replace the under-scrutiny white-ball coach Matthew Mott. Mott is facing one of his toughest tests in the sport as defending champions England have slumped to five losses in six matches at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. A 100-run defeat to hosts India, heavy losses to New Zealand, up-and-coming Afghanistan side, South Africa and Sri Lanka have dampened the spirits of English fans, who have only a win against Bangladesh as a positive.

In Indian conditions, England’s feared attacking and deep batting line-up has not clicked and bowlers have struggled for wickets. This out-of-nowhere but an extreme decline has left many questioning Mott's future with the side.

Following the loss to India, Morgan even went on to say that England was ‘definitely unsettled’ and ‘there’s something else going on, there has to be’. But his comments were refuted by Mott and all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

However, Morgan has rubbished the rumours of coaching England in the future and replacing Mott, possibly to bring another big reset to England’s white-ball, something he is credited for himself as a captain following a disastrous 2015 Cricket World Cup.

“It is a bit far-fetched but everyone is entitled to interpret my comments,” Morgan told Sky Sports. “It might be a cause to the performance the England team have produced throughout this World Cup and contributing factors to that which surround it. No one in the changing room, captain or coach or any of the players can explain the situation they find themselves in.

“But I am very happy and cemented, hopefully, in what I am going to do in the future. I spend a lot of time home now with my young family which is great and I love watching on,” he concluded.

"It's a bit far-fetched!" _



Eoin Morgan reacts to the article suggesting that he should replace Matthew Mott as the England men's white-ball team coach pic.twitter.com/0D3eyDRsgL — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 1, 2023

Morgan feels that replacing the top leadership in the camp is a ‘bad idea’ and Buttler-Mott should be given time following the World Cup, arguing that the team is still a double world champion and not bad by any means. “They are double world champions for a reason, they are not a bad team by any stretch,” Morgan added.

“Matthew Mott is going through the biggest challenge of his England coaching career at the moment and it is one that he should be given time to put right. Certainly towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA (in 2024).

“But, if the England team do not qualify for the Champions Trophy the likes of (managing director) Rob Key and the ECB will come under increasing pressure surrounding his (Mott’s) job,” he concluded.

England is yet to play Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan at the World Cup, and are next in action against Australia on Saturday.