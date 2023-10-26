ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Slams ICC And BCCI For Light Show During Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches, David Warner Differs From Teammate

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest century in ODI World Cup history, off only 40 balls as his team hammered the Netherlands by 309 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. However, Maxwell was not at all pleased even after scoring his 3rd ODI century.

Maxwell revealed that he had shocking ‘headaches’ during the ‘sound and light’ show during the Netherlands batting innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder had his eyes covered with his hands during the 20-minute spectacle.

“Well, I had something like that light show similar happened at Perth Stadium during a Big Bash game and I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust and I just think it’s the dumbest idea for cricketers when you’ve got this thing coming at you quickly and your eyes take so long to adjust and I think we just lost a wicket and the Perth Stadium lights went nuts,” Maxwell said at the post-match press conference in New Delhi.

“I was at the other end and it took me ages to get my eyes to go again and I felt like I had a headache – so I just try and cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it’s a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players,” he added.

However, Australian opener David Warner differed from his teammate Maxwell on the light show in Delhi. “I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere. It’s all about the fans. Without you all we won’t be able to do what we love,” Warner wrote on social media platform ‘X’.

Maxwell also admitted that he was sleepless the whole night before the match against the Netherlands after being joined by his wife Vini Raman and son Logan in Delhi on Tuesday night. “Yeah, not great. I was sitting in the changing room and I didn’t really want to bat, which is a bit different than the last game where I was way too eager to get out there,” Maxwell said.

“But yeah, I was a little bit more chilled when I got out there. Didn’t have many high hopes, I think. But I’ve been pretty cooked the last couple of days. Coincided with the sleepless night last night with the family over,” he added.