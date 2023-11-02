ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: THIS Royal Challengers Bangalore All-Rounder Called Up As Injury Cover By New Zealand

New Zealand had got off to a flying start in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with four wins in their first four matches. But since then injuries to key players has derailed their campaign with three successive losses at the hands of India, Australia and now South Africa on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) board announced that they were calling up all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who turns out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as a back-up to the squad.

Tom Latham-led New Zealand side were hammered by 190 runs in their 7th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Regular skipper Kane Williamson has already been sideline since a fracture on his finger in the match against Sri Lanka and he was joined by Mark Chapman and Lockie Ferguson on the injured list in the last game.

However, on Wednesday, pacer Matt Henry had to leave the field mid-way through his spell in the sixth over against South Africa after experiencing some tightness in his right hamstring. Henry didn’t take the field after that and has since undergone an MRI scan.

Kyle Jamieson has been called into the BLACKCAPS @cricketworldcup squad in India as cover _ #CWC23https://t.co/cdp835T24e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 2, 2023

With reports on Henry’s scan awaited and Ferguson yet to recover from his Achilles injury, according to coach Gary Stead, there was no option for the New Zealand but to call for a back-up. “The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday,” Stead said in a NZC statement.

“Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today.”

Stead said Jamieson was well prepared to return to India. “Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running,” he added.

If Jamieson is added to the squad, he could play his first ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at his IPL home ground – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru – against South Africa.