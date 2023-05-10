India's First Match In ODI World Cup To Be Vs Australia; To Play Pakistan On THIS Date, Says Report

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will play their first match against Australia, says a report. The game is likely to be played at the MA Chidambaran stadium in Chennai. The first game of the hugely-awaited tournament is reportedly to played between England and New Zealand on October 5 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, said the same report in Cricbuzz.

Whe will be India vs Pakistan?

The marquee clash of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan will be played on October 15, which is a Sunday. Another report had mentioned that the venue for this India vs Pakistan clash will be Ahmedabad. The final of the tournament will be played at Ahmedabad too.

When will the full schedule of 2023 World Cup be out?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) to get over. IPL 2023's final will be held on May 28 at Narendra Modi stadium. It is possible that the full schedule is out as soon as IPL gets over.

Pakistan to play matches on THESE venues

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to play all their matches in India, said the report, while adding that the Babar Azam and Co will play their matches in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. The other venues which will get to host games apart from the above mentioned ones are Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai.

ODI World Cup format

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be a ten-team tournament. There will be a total of 48 matches taking place across the two months of October and November. The eight teams who have qualified directly to the World Cup are India, England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and South Africa. The Proteas men are the last team to join the roster after Ireland and Bangladesh ODI got washed out. Had Ireland won 3 out of 3 matches against Tigers, they would have earned the automatic qualification.