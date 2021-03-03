हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC T20I Ranking

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli climbs one spot, KL Rahul firm at second place

India's KL Rahul maintained his second position while his captain Virat Kohli gained one spot to be at sixth in the latest ICC T20 International rankings for batsmen issued on Wednesday.

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli climbs one spot, KL Rahul firm at second place
Team India players KL Rahul and Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

India batsman KL Rahul has retained his second spot in the latest ICC men's T20I batsmen rankings while skipper Virat Kohli has moved one spot to attain the sixth spot. With 816 rating points, Rahul is behind England's Dawid Malan (915) who retained his top spot, while Kohli has 697 points.

Also, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (801) moved up one place to third and South Africa's Van der Dussen (700) moved up a place to be fifth in the list.

Meanwhile, New Zealand left-hander Devon Conway and opener Martin Guptill may have missed out on centuries in the first two T20Is of their home series against Australia, but the duo made significant gains in the latest.

Conway's 99 not out in the Christchurch opener has helped him gain 46 spots and reach 17th position after just eight matches while Guptill, who has reached as high as second in the past, has gained three slots to reach 11th position after his knock of 97 in Dunedin.

In what is a chance for both sides to prepare for this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India, New Zealand took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and had some other fine performances too that resulted in significant gains for their players.

Glenn Philips and Jimmy Neesham have moved up in the list for batsmen while Tim Southee (up to one place to sixth), Mitchell Santner (up to two places to seventh), Ish Sodhi (up to three places to 11th), and Trent Boult (up 24 places to 49th) have progressed in the bowlers' list.

For Australia, white-ball captain Aaron Finch (788) slipped to fourth place, while Marcus Stoinis's knock of 78 in the second match sees him gain 77 places to reach 110th position. Matthew Wade (up from 132nd to 118th) among batsmen and Jhye Richardson (re-entered at 115th) among bowlers are the others to gain from the mid-series update as per the new system which sees a weekly update for all women's player rankings on Tuesday and those for men on Wednesday.

