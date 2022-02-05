ICC U19 World Cup Final: Raj Bawa finishes with best-ever figure in final as England bowled out for 189

Indian all-rounder Raj Bawa finished with the best-ever figure in an ICC U19 World Cup final as India bundled out England for just 189.

The score would have been even lesser had James Rew (95) and Alex Horton (34) not got together to steady England's innings after they were 91 for 7 at the end of 25th over of the innings.

Raj Bawa 5-31 - BEST FIGURES EVER in U19 CWC Final. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 5, 2022

England had won the toss and elected to bat first in the final of the World Cup. But it did not turn out to be a great start for the English as they Bawa wreck havoc with the ball, picking five wickets in the end. His figure (5 for 31), is the best by any bowler in an U19 World Cup final.

Another bowler who stepped on the big day was Ravi Kumar who finished with four wickets.