ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, All you Need to Know

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will get underway in Cape Town next Friday (February 10) and will see 10 teams clash between February 10 to 26. The eighth edition of the tournament will be played at three venues in South Africa – Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will hope to go one better in South Africa after being beaten finalists of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The side has a good mix of spin and pace options including the likes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav, while the batting is powered by standout batters like Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Here is all you need to know about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023…

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

Tournament Format

This year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in two stages. The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five sides each. South Africa qualified on the basis of being hosts, while seven other sides also gained automatic qualification. Bangladesh and Ireland made it through the qualifiers.

The first round sees the sides participating in round-robin contests in their respective groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stage. The knockout stage consists of two semi-finals and the Final at Newlands, Cape Town on February 26.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule

10 February – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Cape Town)

11 February – West Indies vs England (Paarl)

11 February – Australia vs New Zealand (Paarl)

12 February – India vs Pakistan (Cape Town)

12 February – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Cape Town)

13 February – Ireland vs England (Paarl)

13 February – South Africa vs New Zealand (Paarl)

14 February – Australia vs Bangladesh (Gqeberha)

15 February – West Indies vs India (Cape Town)

15 February – Pakistan vs Ireland (Cape Town)

16 February – Sri Lanka vs Australia (Gqeberha)

17 February – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Cape Town)

17 February – West Indies vs Ireland (Cape Town)

18 February – England vs India (Gqeberha)

18 February – South Africa vs Australia (Gqeberha)

19 February – Pakistan vs West Indies (Paarl)

19 February – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Paarl)

20 February – Ireland vs India (Gqeberha)

21 February – England vs Pakistan (Cape Town)

21 February – South Africa vs Bangladesh (Cape Town)

23 February – SEMI-FINAL 1 (Cape Town)

24 February – SEMI-FINAL 2 (Cape Town)

26 February – FINAL (Cape Town)

The Squads

Group 1

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky

Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

Group 2

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

How can I watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 LIVE in India?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch Live Streaming of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 matches in India?

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available for Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.