ICC World Cup 2019: South African opener Hashim Amla becomes 2nd fastest batsman to score 8000 ODI runs after Virat Kohli

South African opener Hashim Amla made his presence felt with the bat on Wednesday by becoming the second fastest cricketer after Indian skipper Virat Kohli to complete 8000 ODI runs.

The 36-year-old reached the milestone after completing a double off the final delivery of the 12th over bowled by Lockie Ferguson during match 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Amla reached the landmark in 176 innings with Kohli reaching the milestone in 175 innings. He needed 24 runs to reach the tally before the clash against New Zealand.

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers is the third fastest batsman to achieve the feat having reached the same tally in 182 innings. Legendary Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly and opener Rohit Sharma round off the top-five list, scoring 8000 ODI runs in 200 innings respectively.

The Proteas opener further became the fourth batsman from the nation to reach the landmark after Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers and Herschelle Gibbs.

Not only this, Amla also holds the record of being the fastest batsman to complete 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 runs in ODI cricket.