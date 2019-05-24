close

ICC World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar gets hit on forearm at nets, sent for scan

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who has been tipped as probable No 4 in the batting order, was hit in the forearm while attempting to pull a short ball from left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar suffered an injury scare after being hit in the forearm which forced him to leave India's training session midway at the Oval ground on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who has been tipped as probable No 4 in the batting order, was hit in the forearm while attempting to pull a short ball from left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Shankar looked in considerable pain and left the nets immediately.

"Shankar was taken for precautionary scans and a call on his participation in Saturday's warm-up game against New Zealand will be taken after the reports are out. It may come Friday evening (London time) or Saturday morning," a BCCI source told PTI. 

With Kedar Jadhav's left shoulder injury already keeping the team management on tenterhooks, Shankar's injury, if it turns out to be serious, will certainly give Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri sleepless nights. 

While Jadhav's participation in the warm-up game is doubtful, the Maharashtra right-hander did bat at the main nets on the day after taking throwdowns on the first training session.

He is still not bowling in the nets and it was learnt that he was reluctant to bowl at the Chennai Super Kings nets due to his dodgy hamstring. 

