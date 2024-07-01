Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2762095
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

ICC's T20 World Cup 2024 Team Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, 6 Indians Included

At the forefront of India's success stood Rohit Sharma, whose exceptional batting prowess earned him the top spot in ICC's Team of the Tournament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC's T20 World Cup 2024 Team Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, 6 Indians Included

In a thrilling culmination to the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team, under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, clinched the coveted title after an intense battle against South Africa in Barbados. The victory not only ended India's 11-year drought in ICC titles but also marked a resurgence in their T20 prowess, highlighted by standout performances across the tournament.

Also Read: From Australia To Team India: Which Country Has Won Most ICC Trophies? In Pics

Rohit Sharma's Stellar Leadership

At the forefront of India's success stood Rohit Sharma, whose exceptional batting prowess earned him the top spot in ICC's Team of the Tournament. Amassing 257 runs with an impressive average of 36.71 and a striking rate of 156.7, Sharma's leadership was pivotal in guiding India through crucial matches, including the thrilling final against South Africa. His captaincy was not just about runs but also strategic acumen, marshalling his resources effectively throughout the campaign.

Bowling Dominance: Bumrah, Pandya, and Singh Shine

India's triumph was not solely built on batting prowess but also on an exceptional bowling unit. Jasprit Bumrah's lethal pace and precision earned him 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26, making him a standout performer in the tournament. Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance with both bat and ball, scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 and taking 11 wickets, showcased his value to the team in crunch situations. Arshdeep Singh's consistent performance with 17 wickets at an average of 12.64 cemented India's dominance in the bowling department.

Suryakumar Yadav's Middle-Order Resilience

Contributing significantly to India's success was Suryakumar Yadav, whose composed batting in the middle order provided stability and firepower when needed most. With 199 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 135.37, Yadav played crucial roles in several key matches, ensuring India's batting line-up remained formidable throughout the tournament.

South Africa's Absence in ICC's Team of the Tournament

Despite South Africa's commendable journey to the final, their absence in ICC's Team of the Tournament raised eyebrows. Anrich Nortje's inclusion as the 12th man highlighted their impact, but the team's overall performance fell short in comparison to India's dominant display.

Team Of The Tournament

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Nicholas Pooran
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Axar Patel
  • Rashid Khan
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

TAGS

T20 World Cup 2024ICCBCCITeam IndiaICC's T20 World Cup 2024 TeamICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup 2024 winnersRohit Sharma T20 World Cup 2024Team India ICC T20 World Cup 2024BCCI T20 World Cup 2024ICC Team of the Tournament 2024Jasprit Bumrah T20 World Cup 2024Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup performanceSuryakumar Yadav batting T20 World CupArshdeep Singh bowling T20 World CupIndia vs South Africa T20 World Cup finalRohit Sharma captaincy T20 World CupT20 World Cup 2024 standout performancesICC T20 World Cup 2024 summaryBest moments T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup 2024 top batsmenICC T20 World Cup 2024 rankingsIndian cricket team achievements T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad analysisT20 World Cup 2024 match highlightsKey players ICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup 2024 final match reportICC T20 World Cup 2024 latest updatesImpact of T20 World Cup 2024 on cricketIndian cricket team's road to T20 World Cup victoryICC T20 world
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR, Roads Flooded
DNA Video
DNA: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail
DNA Video
DNA: Case Against People For Vandalising Owaisi's Delhi Residence
DNA Video
DNA: Roof collapses at Delhi airport amid heavy rain
DNA Video
DNA: Rudram.. Brahmastra of India!
DNA Video
DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report
DNA Video
DNA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets Angry
DNA Video
DNA: Scary report on death due to alcohol!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims angry over applying 'tilak'
DNA Video
DNA: With CM Yogi in UP...Sangh Returns!