In a thrilling culmination to the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team, under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, clinched the coveted title after an intense battle against South Africa in Barbados. The victory not only ended India's 11-year drought in ICC titles but also marked a resurgence in their T20 prowess, highlighted by standout performances across the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's Stellar Leadership

At the forefront of India's success stood Rohit Sharma, whose exceptional batting prowess earned him the top spot in ICC's Team of the Tournament. Amassing 257 runs with an impressive average of 36.71 and a striking rate of 156.7, Sharma's leadership was pivotal in guiding India through crucial matches, including the thrilling final against South Africa. His captaincy was not just about runs but also strategic acumen, marshalling his resources effectively throughout the campaign.

Bowling Dominance: Bumrah, Pandya, and Singh Shine

India's triumph was not solely built on batting prowess but also on an exceptional bowling unit. Jasprit Bumrah's lethal pace and precision earned him 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26, making him a standout performer in the tournament. Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance with both bat and ball, scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 and taking 11 wickets, showcased his value to the team in crunch situations. Arshdeep Singh's consistent performance with 17 wickets at an average of 12.64 cemented India's dominance in the bowling department.

Suryakumar Yadav's Middle-Order Resilience

Contributing significantly to India's success was Suryakumar Yadav, whose composed batting in the middle order provided stability and firepower when needed most. With 199 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 135.37, Yadav played crucial roles in several key matches, ensuring India's batting line-up remained formidable throughout the tournament.

South Africa's Absence in ICC's Team of the Tournament

Despite South Africa's commendable journey to the final, their absence in ICC's Team of the Tournament raised eyebrows. Anrich Nortje's inclusion as the 12th man highlighted their impact, but the team's overall performance fell short in comparison to India's dominant display.



Team Of The Tournament