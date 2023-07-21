IND-A Vs BAN-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India ‘A’ Vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match LIVE In India

India ‘A’ team, who have topped Group B, will look to book their berth in the title clash as they take on Bangladesh ‘A’ team in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 semifinal at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. The winner of this match will take on the winners of Sri Lanka ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’, who are facing off in the first semifinal.

Yash Dhull’s India ‘A’ are on a roll after thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan ‘A’ in their last match by eight wickets. Rajyavardhan Hangargekar with a five-wicket haul and Sai Sudharsan with an unbeaten century were the stars of win over Pakistan ‘A’ on Wednesday.

The arch-rivals could be facing off once again in an India vs Pakistan clash if both India ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ can win their respective semifinals. The last time India ‘A’ faced off against Bangladesh ‘A’ in an ODI match was back in 2015 when Suresh Raina’s brilliant century powered them to a 75-run win (via DLS method).



Bangladesh ‘A’, who are led by Saif Hassan, were only defeated by Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the opening game of the tournament by 48 runs. Bangladesh ‘A’ side feature a couple of international players in Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudul Hasan Joy and they will posed tough competition to the India ‘A’ side.

Here are all the details about India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match HERE…

When is India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match will take place on Friday, July 21.

Where is India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match start?

The India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match on TV in India?

The India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match in India?

The India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match will be available on Fancode website and app.

India ‘A’ vs Bangladesh ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal Match Predicted 11

India ‘A’: Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Yash Dhull (C), Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Nikin Jose, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Harshit Rana, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar

Bangladesh ‘A’: Zakir Hasan, N Sheikh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Saif Hassan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Rakibul Hasan