India 'A' Vs Pakistan 'A' Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Key Battles: Yash Dhull Vs Mohammad Haris, Sai Sudharsan Vs Shahnawaz Dahani And More

India 'A' are ready clash to arch-rivals Pakistan 'A' in a mouth-watering final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday in Colombo. Ahead of the blockbuster finale, take a look at some of the head to head battles to watch out for between the two quality teams.

Yash Dhull vs Mohammad Haris

Dhull is a batter who will come in at number for his side and is the captain of India-A. On the other hand, Mohammad Haris bats lower down the order and is the wicket-keeper captain of the Pakistan-A team. It will be interesting to see who makes the better decisions on the field and can guide his team with his captaincy.



cre Trending Stories

Sai Sudharsan vs Shahnawaz Dahani

Dahani is the bowler who Sai smashed for a maximum to complete his century in the previous game. He will be keen to dismiss the left-hander of India who single-handedly won the contest for his team the last time these two sides faced each other.

Mohammad Haris vs Manav Suthar

Another interesting battle will be between the Pakistan A skipper and the Indian bowlers, especially Manav Suthar and RS Hangargekar.

India 'A' sealed its passage to the summit clash after getting the better of Bangladesh ‘A’ in a closely-fought semi-final. Ahead of the match, opener Sai Sudarshan shared the lessons that he has learnt from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli while featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (Grow Up A Little: Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC For Leaving Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Promo)

In the semi-final, Yash Dhull stole the limelight in the first innings with his blistering knock of 66, while Nishant Sindhu claimed a five-wicket haul to ensure India 'A' secured a comfortable, albeit close, 51-run victory on Friday.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sai Sudharsan, who smashed an unbeaten century (104* off 110 balls) in the previous game against Pakistan, said, "Everyone knows Mahi bhai. He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else. Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well."

The formidable domestic stars in the India 'A', including skipper Dhull, stumper Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan, and Abhishek Sharma, among others, will stellar contributions against the arch-rivals in the blockbuster final on Sunday. With the stakes high, as inevitably happens when the traditional rivals clash, the fans are guaranteed a pulsating, edge-of-the-seat thriller.